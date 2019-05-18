Organizers Rising Up Angry To Launch Tuesday Protests Against Abortion Bans

The “extreme bans on abortion [are] stripping away reproductive freedom and representing an all-out assault on abortion access,” the groups said on the “Stop Abortion Bans Day of Action” protest website.

“This is Trump’s anti-choice movement ... and it’s terrifying.”

Actions will be held Tuesday at statehouses, town squares and courthouses across the nation. “We will show up to speak out and fight back against this unconstitutional attempt to gut Roe and punish women,” the website states. “Politicians shouldn’t be making decision best left to women, their families and their doctors.”

Alabama’s GOP Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed into law the nation’s strictest anti-abortion law, making it a felony in the state for a doctor to perform an abortion in nearly all cases.

Missouri lawmakers on Friday passed a ban on abortions after eight weeks, which is often before women even know they’re pregnant. There is no exception for rape or incest victims. Republican Gov. Mike Parson told reporters he’ll sign it into law.

Georgia and Ohio have also passed so-called “heartbeat” legislation, which prohibit abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected — as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

So far this year, legislatures in 16 states, many in the South, have either already passed or are considering heartbeat laws.