A Certain Vampire From Sesame Street Trends As Trump Screams 'STOP THE COUNT!'

“STOP THE COUNT!” President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday, demanding — in a frenzied bid to retain his presidency — that ballots be dismissed in battleground states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, which are still tabulating votes.

Trump may be howling about the election, but the more creative denizens of Twitter are interpreting his words as a call to stop a certain monocle-sporting, purple-skinned, oddly friendly vampire who hails from a place named Sesame Street.

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Finally someone had the guts to say it https://t.co/id9vml4QPl pic.twitter.com/b7jQOQbYse — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) November 5, 2020

Tweets featuring The Count — a Muppet character who debuted on season four of “Sesame Street” in 1972 and bears the impressive full moniker of Count Von Count — went viral faster than one could say, “One vote, two votes, three votes, four!”

We need him on a flight from Sesame Street to Nevada ASAP... pic.twitter.com/yENovVRuAL — Chico Bean (@chicoBean) November 5, 2020

I love that Sesame Street is trending because a stressed and angy Trump sat on the toilet and tweeted STOP THE COUNT — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) November 5, 2020

Great. I now can't get the Count from Sesame St out of my head. 'One Supreme Court ruling, ah, ah, ah...Two Supreme Court rulings, ah, ah, ah.....'

"Stop the count" has taken on new meaning — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) November 5, 2020

The Grouch is getting closer to demanding we “lock him up!” pic.twitter.com/saBvnZxyIb — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) November 5, 2020

the count is a menace to Sesame Street. he's a total menace. and it's such-- a lovely, street it is. but the count, the CoUnT he's, he's out there. and you can never trust someone like that. you want, do you want a VAHMPIRE teaching to your kids? i don't want that, https://t.co/laAHYGMrQA — Quinton ReVents 🎬 (@Q_Review) November 5, 2020

Other Twitter users shared videos of pro-Trump protesters at poll centers chanting, “Stop the count!” and wondered whether the president and his followers were, in fact, referring not to Count von Count of Sesame Street but rather to his sugary relation, Count Chocula of breakfast cereal fame? Or maybe to the biggest, baddest count of all, Count Dracula?

Me, a villager, outside of Dracula's castle after he has stolen my third wife for his harem https://t.co/Gj2XzNzZ1y — Siobhan Thompson, mysterious European heiress (@vornietom) November 4, 2020

Stop the count? Which count? Count Dracula? The Count from Sesame Street? Count Chocula? If #DumbDonald means the vote count, then he’s conceding. trump has conceded everybody! 🎉 🎈 🥳 pic.twitter.com/76atF33W4J — Scary Larry Says #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica 🌊 🇺🇸🗽 (@StompTheGOP) November 5, 2020

Incredibly, this is not the first instance this week that Count von Count has swooped in for a dramatic election appearance.

On Wednesday, after Trump falsely declared victory while millions of votes remained to be counted, at least one demonstrator at a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, held up a sign proudly bearing Sesame Street’s famous ambassador of numbers.

“Easy as ... 1 2 3!” the sign read. “Count votes”!

MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images A rally participant holds a sign with a drawing of The Count in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

