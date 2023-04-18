'Stop The Steal' Organizer Ali Alexander Apologizes After Accusations Of Explicit Texts To Teen Boys

A far-right influencer who helped organize the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally issued an apology after several people came forward to accuse him of sending sexual messages to teen boys.

Alexander issued a statement on his Telegram channel on Friday apologizing for “any inappropriate messages sent over the years,” but did not elaborate on specific accusations against him.

According to The Daily Beast, which reviewed screenshots, the messages were explicit.

“You don’t even send me videos anymore,” Alexander, who was 34 at the time, allegedly wrote to an underage boy in May 2019, according to the publication. “No good jack off material. Don’t even wanna be my side piece.”

Alexander’s statement claimed certain screenshots were doctored, but did not specify which ones.

“When I’ve flirted or others have flirted with me, I’ve flexed my credentials or dropped corny pick up lines,” Alexander posted on his Telegram channel. “Other times, I’ve been careless and should’ve qualified those coming up to me’s [sic] identities during flirtatious banter at the start.”

HuffPost could not immediately reach Alexander for comment.

Alexander has been a prominent figure on the far-right for the last two decades and helped organize Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House that would eventually lead to violence at the U.S. Capitol.

“I do not denounce this,” Alexander said from his rooftop perch the day of the Capitol attack. Alexander would later be questioned by the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and videos showed him working directly with extremist groups including the Proud Boys.

The messages Alexander allegedly sent to children were first made public by Milo Yiannopoulos, himself a far-right troll who has worked closely with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Hitler admirer Ye. Yiannopoulos was embroiled in his own scandal in 2017 when he defended pedophilia.

Still, the messages ― first reported by Right Wing Watch last week ― were corroborated by at least two of Alexander’s accusers, including 21-year-old Aidan Duncan, who is a member of Fuentes’ white supremacist “groyper” following.

“When I was 15 I was naive and desperate,” Duncan wrote on Twitter. “I thought I had no choice but to cooperate with inappropriate and humiliating requests if I wanted to make it in politics. I figured that was just the nature of the game.”

Another man, Lance Johnston, was 17 in 2019 when he says Alexander began asking him for pictures of his penis.

“My friend at the time had told me that he had heard some weird rumors about [Alexander],” Johnston told The Daily Beast. “At first I was kind of like ‘I don’t know.’ I was 17, I had just gotten into politics.”

Fuentes ― a longtime ally of Alexander’s ― addressed the accusations on his white-supremacist podcast over the weekend.

“I talked to Ali,” Fuentes said. “He understands how strongly people feel — how strongly I feel — and he’s bowing out of public life. So nobody has to worry about that.”

Fuentes also appeared to place blame on the accusers.

“If you are flirting with adult gay men because you think it’s going to land you a job, you know full well what you’re doing and it’s gross,” Fuentes added. “Sorry, but even at 15, I would have never sent nudes to an adult gay man. There’s something wrong there.”

Several people, including Yiannopoulos, said they had previously warned Fuentes about Alexander but that nothing was done.

“Alexander wants to come to your events to have sex with underage boys,” Yiannopoulos said in a January 2022 text to Fuentes reviewed by The Daily Beast. “Snap out of it.”

Following the accusations, Alexander’s Twitter account was suspended, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called for an FBI investigation.