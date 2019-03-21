HuffPost Finds

Storage Beds For Small Spaces To Stash All Of Your Extra Stuff

Beds with storage are what you need for your small space.
Finding a way to store all of your stuff in a small space, especially a bedroom, can be quite the challenge. Your bed is probably the biggest item in your apartment, and it comes with all sorts of bulky add-ons like comforters and throw pillows.

The key is to make your furniture pull double duty. A bed with storage is a great solution for hiding all of the extra linens and seasonal clothes that won’t fit in your closet. But the days of shoving a shoe box under your bed to collect dust are long gone. Now there are beds with drawers, platform beds with storage, and even beds that lift up to reveal storage space underneath.

The best part is storage beds are available in twin, full and queen sizes so you can be practical no matter how much space you have. You might assume that IKEA was the only place to find apartment-friendly furniture, but retailers like Wayfair, Joss & Main and Amazon have started stocking up on space-saving home items.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most practical and aesthetically pleasing storage beds you can buy.

Take a look:

1
Winston Porter Sagamore 4-Post Storage Platform Bed
Wayfair
Find it for $435 at Wayfair.
2
Mizuno Upholstered Storage Platform Bed
Joss & Main
Find it for $510 at Joss & Main.
3
Malm Storage Bed
IKEA
Find it for $499 at IKEA.
4
South Shore Flexible Storage Platform Bed
Wayfair
Find it for $360 at Wayfair.
5
Border Storage Platform Bed
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $1,169 at Urban Outfitters.
6
Shanna Murphy Bed
Joss & Main
Find it for $1,860 at Joss & Main.
7
Atlantic Furniture Deerfield Murphy Bed Chest
Amazon
Find it for $1249 on Amazon.
8
Colwell Queen Upholstered Storage Panel Bed
Joss & Main
Find it for $386 at Joss & Main.
9
Prepac Manhattan Bookcase Storage Platform Bed
Hayneedle
Find it for $570 at Hayneedle.
10
DHP Dakota Upholstered Platform Bed with Storage Drawers
Amazon
Find it for $320 at Amazon
11
Coaster Furniture Riverbend Upholstered Platform Bed
Hayneedle
Find it for $310 at Hayneedle.
12
Prepac Full Mate's Platform Storage Bed with 6 Drawers
Amazon
Find it for $310 on Amazon.
13
Select 4 Post Platform Bed with Drawers
Target
Find it for $415 at Target.
14
Acme Furniture Manjot Platform Bed
Hayneedle
Find it for $553 at Hayneedle.
15
Alejo Upholstered Storage Platform Bed
Wayfair
Find it for $490 at Wayfair.
16
Nordli Bed With Headboard and Storage
IKEA
Find it for $529 from IKEA
17
Latitude Run Edmeston Queen Storage Murphy Bed with Mattress
Wayfair
Find it for $2,097 at Wayfair.
