Joss & Main Storage Beds For Small Spaces

Finding a way to store all of your stuff in a small space, especially a bedroom, can be quite the challenge. Your bed is probably the biggest item in your apartment, and it comes with all sorts of bulky add-ons like comforters and throw pillows.

The key is to make your furniture pull double duty. A bed with storage is a great solution for hiding all of the extra linens and seasonal clothes that won’t fit in your closet. But the days of shoving a shoe box under your bed to collect dust are long gone. Now there are beds with drawers, platform beds with storage, and even beds that lift up to reveal storage space underneath.

The best part is storage beds are available in twin, full and queen sizes so you can be practical no matter how much space you have. You might assume that IKEA was the only place to find apartment-friendly furniture, but retailers like Wayfair, Joss & Main and Amazon have started stocking up on space-saving home items.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most practical and aesthetically pleasing storage beds you can buy.

Take a look: