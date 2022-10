50 Small Items To Make Your Place Look So Much Better

Repair eyesores with a set of 50 wood fillers

We had the floors refinished to their original beauty, but the baseboards and stair risers were a challenge. They were pretty banged up over years of use, and, after the floors were redone, all the nicks and scratches just stood out that much more. Our floor guy tried staining them, but it wouldn't take. The floors themselves took nine coats of stain because they were so old. The painter tried using pens from a well known paint company, but they didn't work either. My partner found these and showed them to me.I ordered two more packages because I didn't want to run out. The pens last a long time. Our painter came back to do some minor touch ups, and I showed him what I used. He couldn't believe it., lol! I Love this product. Thank you so much for making them!" — Kathleen W