50 Small Items To Make Your Place Look So Much Better

- A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations like this nasty-looking kitchen faucet.
- Kick the blinds to the curb and get some privacy without the cord (it can be dangerous for kids and pets!)
- Refinish tired metal furniture with some metallic spray paint for a weekend afternoon project that’ll have a substantial payoff.
Invest in a jar of the The Pink Stuff
Promising review:
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" — Micaela Gunderson
Kick the blinds to the curb with window panels
Available in six sizes.
Promising review:
"I have a weird skinny window in my house where no normal window covering works. People walking on our community trail can see up into our upstairs bathroom when the light is on and it's dark outside. Not a good plan at all. So I used this window film and cut different-sized circles and placed then on this window to interrupt the view into the house. Worked perfectly! Very easy to use." — Marsgard
Refinish tired metal furniture with some metallic spray paint
Okay, so the color of the metal parts of your outdoor furniture is a small difference that's more of a medium-sized project BUT way to get more bang for your buck with the stuff you already own! Available in a variety of metallic colors.
De-fuzz your whole household with a reusable roller dog hair remover
Promising review:
"I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable.
I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." — Joanne Ertel
Hang up a tapestry
Available in three styles.
Promising review:
"Nice size for a walk hanging. It's easy to hang, I use small hooks to hold it up. Looks great in my boho guest room." — Caleb
Use a bottle of leather conditioner
Reviewers note that using this may darken the leather, so keep that in mind!Promising review:
"Excellent product! So happy I tried it! I wore kitchen gloves and smoothed a thin layer of the product all over the couch, instead using of the cloth. Went way faster and I didn’t waste product soaked up by the cloth." — Kristie
An indoor/outdoor rug
Available in four sizes and five colors.
Promising review:
"This is one of the most beautiful and practical rugs I ever owned. I absolutely love this rug. It looks divine on my deck. Delivery was fast. The rug being made of recycled plastic is a great plus. Good for the environment , great looking on my deck! What more can you ask for. Oh, and the price is very reasonable." — arwenabelle
A streamlined door draft stopper
Available in four colors.
Promising review:
"So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." — Brit B.
A low-key motion sensor
This Kangaroo motion sensor is super sleek and detects when a window is move away from its setting (like your perfect amount of "open"). This sensor comes with a free plan that allows for unlimited user invitations and sends you push notifications alerts via the app. But if you upgrade to Kangaroo Complete, you’ll be eligible for up to 20% off your homeowners or renters insurance rate with select providers (check out the Amazon product listing for more info).
Some wood scratch cover
Also available for light woods.
Promising review:
"I can't believe how well Old English works! I recently purchased a home where a dog previously lived and had horribly scratched the woodwork. I thought I may have to sand and refinish the woodwork around two doors. Old English saved me a lot of work! " — Behold Behold!
A set of wood repair markers
Promising review:
"I can’t believe how well these work! Much better than I was expecting. I just had my home interior painted and the painters damaged a fiberboard medicine cabinet when they removed the masking tape. It ripped off the fake wood veneer. These markers completely filled in the ugly spots and the colors blended well. I love that it appears to have some clear coat in it too as it dries with a slight shine that makes it look more like wood stain rather than marker.
I also used them to stain wood filler in two spots in my maple kitchen cabinets where a previous home owner had hung a paper towel holder and I really struggle to see the hole! It looks fantastic. I highly recommend this set. It’s a good value and works very well." — Shane
Or dress up that water stain
Available in 7 sizes and 11 color combos.
Promising review:
"I love my new runner! The neutral gray fits perfectly in my neutral fall table decor and will easily transition into my Christmas decor. It’s a lightweight cotton (100%), so I will use my washer’s delicate cycle and then hang it to dry. I anticipate I will have to iron it afterward, which is no big deal. For the style and inexpensive price it’s worth the effort." — Florida Gal
Tidy up with a rotating makeup/skincare organizer
Check it out on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"Just another thing TikTok made me buy!
The quality of the plastic is really great and I love that you can move the shelves as you see fit." — Reagan
A fresh piece of wall art
Available in six sizes and five frame colors.
Tuck stray cords outta the way with cable clip organizers
Promising review:
"It was always a pain to reach down the side of my bed to reach my chargers, not to mention the wad of cables I’d have to sift through just to charge my phone. I finally searched for a solution and came across these. They’re great! They’re really easy to stick on and they stay in place. I haven’t had an issue of them falling off. Whenever I need to charge a device they’re right next to me, easy to reach and untangled. I definitely recommend!" — Nelis Perez
A pack of adhesive cord bundlers
Promising review:
"My wife bought these for kitchen appliances after seeing a TikTok video. They work great and help things look neater!" — Josh&Shan
Put on a velvet slipcover
Available in two sizes and seven colors.
Promising review:
"I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and love seat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." — Brian/Liz
Covogoods / Amazon Handmade
Book-style modem hider
Covogoods is a Utah-based shop that specializes in storage solutions. Available in a variety of colors and sizes.
A powerful stain remover that even works on suede furniture.
Promising review:
"My baby niece Sharpied my orange suede couch. Didn’t think it would ever come out. This stuff is amazing." — levi schofield
Mask an unsightly power strip box
Promising review:
"This box does the trick. I'm able to place a few cords in here and the only thing I would change is to make it so the top stays on; maybe a groove it has to slide through so it can't fall off. It looks nice and it works well." — Gigi
Soften up an unused area with an area rug
Available in five colors, three shapes, and seven sizes.
Attach a roll of faux ivy to ugly wire fencing or railing
Available in three roll sizes.
Promising review:
"This is the second privacy screen I've purchased from Amazon. I have an area in my garden visible from the street. The screen hides all my gardening stuff (i.e. wheelbarrow, buckets, etc.). It truly looks like the real deal!!!" — soooz
A charming fruit hammock.
macraYAYmacrame is an Indianapolis, Indiana-based shop that makes a variety of cool macrame accessories. Promising review:
"Beautiful and functional! This is the perfect addition to our beachy kitchen. We spray painted the hooks matte black to match our other hardware. It’s so cute!" — Melissa Wilkes
A mold and mildew removal gel
Promising review:
"It’s a little hard to squeeze but that totally makes up for the AMAZING results. I was embarrassed about our tubs because the people we bought our house from didn’t caulk or seal them properly and this resulted in mildew buildup.
I tried EVERYTHING until I saw this on TikTok, I believe — MIRACLE FREAKING WORKER. I will be buying more, the only complaint I will ever have is the shipping got mixed up but that is not a problem and was fixed very easily!" — Brooklyn Nguyen
Put furniture protectors on furniture legs
Includes 133 total, with 106 brown and 27 beige in various sizes.Promising review:
"We should have bought these sooner! No more screeching sounds as chairs are pulled out on ceramic tile! Furniture almost glides on the floor when we need to move it to mop! Great product!" — Kindle Customer
A corner sponge organizer
This is also a better option than an organizer that hangs over your faucet because the weight of those can mess with your water flow!Promising review:
"This fits our sink perfectly! It's not too big and holds a sponge and two bottles of soap. We have a standard apartment sink and it fits perfectly
, it also holds very well. We have it suctioned on the sink not the counter." — Erin Johnson
An over-the-door cabinet organizer
Available in seven finishes.
Promising review
: "This product did exactly what I needed it to. Before all my items were in a drawer and the cords were a pain, but with this metal basket it minimized clutter, keeps things organized and separate, and it also looks nice.
It fits two of my blow-dryers, a flat iron, and curling wand. The bars are adjustable, as well (just use the twisties it came with to secure them in place). Worth the buy!" — Alyssa Jewell
Stop the mess in your laundry room with a laundry-detergent drip catcher
Promising review:
"Holy cow! Why didn't I think to make this!? This thing is probably the most helpful thing I own! I despise how liquid detergent is in these huge tubs with a spigot. It has to lay on it's side and it ALWAYS drips down on to whatever is underneath. It's so frustrating! However, this fixes that problem! It easily just slides on the tub and holds firm. I use it on the All tub, but I would imagine it would work with any standard size tub. I keep the cup sitting on the little shelf and it catches any drips. So no waste!" —Rachel L. White
Hang up an attractive storage rail
Keyaiira
is a Santa Rosa, California-based shop that sells leather and fiber home goods. Available in seven leather loop colors and several rail sizes.
A set of silicone-coated kitchen utensils
Can withstand temperatures of -40 degrees F up to 446 degrees F/230 degrees C. Includes 24 tools and holder. Available in six colors.Promising review:
"I love the neutral color, I find them easy to clean, the cup has come in handy even though I wasn’t planning on using it. The measuring cups are a little too flexible for my liking, but it was really amazing finding such a comprehensive set of kitchen tools with a stylist design. I purchased this set because I moved into a new apartment with like zero kitchen equipment and this was the perfect set for me." — Amazon customer
A sock and underwear organizer
They also collapse to store flat when not in use. You get four bins: a six-cell (for scarves, hankies, and ties), an eight-cell (for underwear), a seven-cell (for bras), and a 24-cell (for socks). Available in seven colors.Promising review:
"I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C-cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers.
I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers
. Great product for a great price!" — Elizabeth L. Blackwell
A fridge wall organizer
Storage Theory is a Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based shop with tons of problem-solving products. Promising review:
"Easy to install and it cleared up a ton of space in my fridge." — Tara Ann
Put down a luxe-looking runner in a hall or in front of your closets
Seriously though, the folks who live below you will thank you for the extra cushioning for foot falls! Available in nine color combos and a variety of sizes.
Use a genius T-shirt roll holder
The Roll Keeper is owned by Kelso, Washington's resident crafter, Traci. Traci has been crafting for over 40 years and created her storage design to help organize vinyl, soon realizing that it was the perfect organization solution for much more. Her shop has versions for bottles, wrapping paper, pens, and more. Available in black or white. My colleague Mallory Mower
owns this and loves it. Here's what she has to say:
"Before getting this I was driving myself up the wall with my bad folding habits. I basically shoved all my shirts into the storage drawers under my bed, because I have a teeny tiny closet (the picture above gives you a solid idea of how small it is). This has given me a massive amount of clothing storage I didn't have before. The quality is stellar and Traci is 10/10 the most thoughtful person I've purchased an Etsy product from!"
Brighten an icky floor with a grout pen
Available in two sizes and in three colors.
Promising Review:
"We moved into our new home, and the shower had a really yellow grout.
Cleaning didn’t do anything, and I saw this grout pen online. What a saver! Otherwise, I would have just hired someone to replace my shower. I used this grout pen, and my husband was so impressed
:D The tip loses its shape fast, but just pull out the TIP AND FLIPPED IT OVER, and you’ll have a new tip." — jennifer
A punchy throw blanket with some pom-pom trim
Available in 5 sizes and 16 colors.
Promising review:
"I originally purchased the mustard color for an accent color statement in my family room. Later bought the gray for an accent statement for our master bed. The obsession recently continued when I purchased the olive green, pink, and khaki as blankets for each of my kids’ rooms. Love the softness and quality with holding up to several washes. Fan favorite in this house!" — Laura O.
A faux-sheepskin rug
Available in six colors.
Promising review:
"I actually love this more than I thought I would! It's soo soft and serves multiple purposes. I bought it to drape over a chair in my study area and to use on the floor for when I take pictures of my outfits in front of my mirrored closet doors. I now drape it over my bed in the morning after I make it as well. My step son is autistic and he loves the soft feel of this rug and loves wrapping it around him. It has shed slightly but not more than expected. Great value also." — Caity
An outlet shelf large enough for your electric toothbrush
FYI, it installs like a regular outlet cover. Of course except with the wonderful shelf. Can also be installed so the shelf is below the outlet. Available in three colors.Promising review:
"I absolutely love this thing! I have much less clutter on my sink thanks to this. If there's anyone not sure if it will fit due to an object, all you need is 1.25 inches of space between the edge of your existing outlet plate and the piece of furniture. I have a GFCI with a standard wall plate." — Amazon customer
An extremely nice-looking decanter and set of six glasses
Promising review:
"Has a decent weight. It looks nice. I've had this set for awhile. All the glasses look great. No problems with them. The decanter holds just about a fifth of whiskey. Easy to pour drinks. It will make a great gift and a good set to your party, event, and home. Definitely worth the price. Do not hesitate to get it. I use it every day." — Yeah Dude
Repair eyesores with a set of 50 wood fillers
Promising review:
"My partner and I recently bought a 140-year-old home with original wood floors and wood work throughout.
We had the floors refinished to their original beauty, but the baseboards and stair risers were a challenge. They were pretty banged up over years of use, and, after the floors were redone, all the nicks and scratches just stood out that much more. Our floor guy tried staining them, but it wouldn't take. The floors themselves took nine coats of stain because they were so old. The painter tried using pens from a well known paint company, but they didn't work either. My partner found these and showed them to me. To our delight the pens worked incredibly well. It's like a magic marker for wood. I'm still amazed how well they worked.
I ordered two more packages because I didn't want to run out. The pens last a long time. Our painter came back to do some minor touch ups, and I showed him what I used. He couldn't believe it. He said he was going to buy them to keep in his arsenal
, lol! I Love this product. Thank you so much for making them!" — Kathleen W
Mask the horror show underneath your bed with a sharp bed skirt
Even the minimalists should get on board with this. Just go for one with clean lines like this one! I went a few years without one and then was floored by the difference it made in hiding all the stuff I shove under my bed. And I store A LOT of stuff under my bed! Available in four colors sizes twin–king.Promising review:
"I could not get it to fit right at first for some reason. Probably because I was having a bad week and wanted something to be angry about. When I was in a better state of mind I got it and laughed at how simple it was. Fits well and covers the mess
I am hiding now that I went up to a king." — Dennis E. Marquardt
A plant-based stainless-steel cleaner and polish spray
Promising Review:
"I live in an apartment. The sink is about 35 years old and has become badly stained and scratched from neglect and indifferent care.
This has made a noticeable difference. This sink will never look brand new again, but your product removed, I would say, about 80% of the stains, without any extraordinary effort, and put a really polished look on the sink. It is gleaming and actually looks very clean for the first time since I have lived here.
I am betting that with continued and consistent use of Therapy cleaner, it will continue to improve. Thank you for a most excellent product." — David Brennan
Under-cabinet lights
Promising review:
"I had my doubts but I thought, what the heck, for the price I'd give them a try. I am in real estate and known as a lighting snob
. The first thing I look at in a kitchen if there is under cabinet lighting. These are so nice (it helps if you have a lip at the bottom of your cabinets) They are a true white, very bright, and I was lucky they were just the length I needed. I just ordered a set and had them shipped to my mom's as her halogen transformer which is buried in a wall, fried and I drives me nuts that the workspace on the counter is dark. I can't wait until I make the 250-mile drive to install them. I may buy more just to use at our listings!" — pauly
Mount a broom and mop organizer on a closet wall
Promising review:
"Repeat customer! I purchased one to organize the garden tools (rake, hoe, cultivator, shovel, etc.) in our garage and by alternating the tops of the tools up/down, was able to fit them neatly in the holder. Liked it so much, going to install another next to it for the other items.
The hooks are a nice feature to hold our gloves and a simple plastic bag to hold things when needed." — Rob C.
Recover ugly throw pillows with cute velvet shams
Also, if you can't find an exact measurement match for your throw pillows, you can go down a couple of inches: The pillows will just look overstuffed — like you spent a couple hundred on them. Available in seven sizes and 22 colors.
Corral "drop zone" stuff
Promising review:
"This is a really nice and simple walk shelf. We use it for wallets, keys, sunglasses and our check book. It doesn’t take up a lot of room and is very attractive." — SP
Install a curved shower curtain rod
Available in four finishes.
Promising review:
"I am in love with this perfect matte black curved shower curtain rod! Semi easy to install. Because it’s curved, it does take some time to install both sides and make sure it’s lined up. Comes with everything you could need to install. Other than that, this shower rod is a dream." — Siarra
A set of TikTok-famous adjustable mug organizers
Psst — if you want to see them in action, check out this viral TikTok of the mug organizers
that's clocked millions of views. Available in three colors.Promising review
: "I love these cup organizers. I have a small cabinet above where my coffeepot is and these have made it a pleasure to open that cabinet. All cups are organized and easy to get to. They stay right where they should be. No more stacking them inside one another and them falling over when I opened the cabinet
. I also use these for some bowls in my dish set. Works great. I just ordered a couple more and I am going to use them for my china cabinet. I wondered when I first bought them because the price was a little high. Worth every penny and more
. I can not say enough good about these." — ChefGirl
An expandable shelf kit
Available in two finishes.
Promising review:
"Great product for a great price. Very sturdy, but lightweight and small — under my bathroom sink is *very* small, and the metal frame is thin enough that it doesn't take up much space, and of course it allows me to utilize the empty vertical space instead of shoving things all the way to the back wall
. I might rearrange the shelves, but it's just held with screws on each end so that's easy enough to do-comes with two supports for two shelves, but you can choose from four heights/positions. 👍🏻 Might need to order a second for under the kitchen sink..." — Jennifer Mowry
Try out a Baseboard Buddy
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry. Promising review
: "Buy it NOW.
Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green
and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent.
I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" — artgirl