HuffPost Finds

17 Storage Sofas And Sectionals For Small Spaces

You need these for your cramped apartment.
17 Storage Sofas and Sectionals For Small Spaces
17 Storage Sofas and Sectionals For Small Spaces

Sofas are great for sleeping, snuggling and streaming your favorite shows, but they’re not always great for small spaces.

Make the most a tiny room by choosing functional furniture that serves more than one purpose. Declutter your closet by keeping off-season clothes in a storage bed or put extra blankets under a storage sofa.

A sofa with storage is a great way to hide your clutter in plain sight. You can find storage sectionals with seats that lift up to reveal empty space. Couches with cushions or chaise lounges that pop up. Loveseats and ottomans with storage.

Apartment-friendly Ikea is a great place to look for a sofa with storage, but there are plenty of other retailers, including Wayfair and Joybird, that make trendy furniture with storage in mind.

Below, we’ve rounded up storage sofas and sectionals that’ll make the most of your space. Take a look:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Hephzibah Reversible Sectional
Wayfair
Find it for $557 from Wayfair.
2
Vallentuna
IKEA
Find it for $1,230 at IKEA.
3
Imogen Modular Sectional
Joss & Main
Find it for $1,280 at Joss & Main.
4
Briar Sectional with Storage
Joybird
Find it for $3749 at Joybird.
5
Palisades Reclining Sectional
Wafair
Find it for $930 at Wayfair.
6
Friheten
IKEA
Find it for $599 at IKEA.
7
Hughes Sofa with Storage
Joybird
Find it for $1949 on Joybird.
8
Cordell Sleeper Sectional with Ottoman
Joss & Main
Find it for $800 at Joss & Main.
9
Crenshaw Sectional
Wayfair
Find it for $1,780 at Wayfair.
10
Tallant Sofa Sleeper
Wayfair
Find it for $740 at Wayfair.
shoppableHome Decorfinds seofinds homefinds salefinds furniture