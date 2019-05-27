StackCommerce

Let’s face it: You probably aren’t devoting the time and effort to your teeth that your dentist would prefer. But when it comes to matters of the mouth, things can go south pretty quickly — so the right tools can really make all the difference.

An electric toothbrush can eliminate more plaque and debris than a standard brush, giving you a smile your dentist would be proud of. If you’ve been toying with the idea of elevating your oral hygiene routine, this might be the weekend to take the plunge because we’ve spotted this AquaSonic Black Series toothbrush and travel case with eight brush heads for just $40. That’s a 71% markdown from the usual price of $140, plus an additional 15% off with coupon code WEEKEND15.

AquaSonic’s brush comes with multiple modes to accommodate all types of preferences and needs. You’ll get eight different brush heads in the package, as well as a charging dock and a sleek and slim travel case. It’s pretty much everything you need to start brushing better and making your dentist proud.

