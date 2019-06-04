utah778 via Getty Images

OK, so maybe you were slightly exaggerating when you put “proficient in Excel” on your resume, but doesn’t everybody? Whether your boss is starting to catch on that you don’t know how to create a formula or you need to create a budget for your growing business or personal expenses, it’s time to learn Excel once and for all.

Microsoft Excel is a pretty powerful tool — it can create graphs, crunch numbers and conduct deep data analysis, but all of these uses make it that much harder to figure out on your own. Thankfully, you don’t have to with The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle.

HUFFPOST X STACKCOMMERCE

This package of six online classes is perfect for beginners but doesn’t skimp on the more intricate possibilities of Excel. It starts with a walkthrough that will allow you to make a home budget, incorporating things like conditional formatting and the PMT function. From there, you’ll quickly progress to advanced formulas and adjunct tools such as Power Pivot and DAX that really unlock Excel’s possibilities in data analytics.

In all, it’s 33 hours of tutorials, resources and hands-on exercises, with certification waiting at the end to confirm your expertise. You can pick up the Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle for $34, more than 95% off the cost of the individual courses.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle - $34



See Deal