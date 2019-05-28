Memorial Day weekend may be over, but that doesn’t mean the sales have to stop.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds, a portable phone charger or a way to cut the cord on cable, we’ve got you covered with post-Memorial Day markdowns on all the tech and gadgets that will get you through the summer ― including this smart lock that syncs with your phone to keep your stuff secure while traveling.

Check out these 10 tech deals and be sure to enter the code WEEKEND15 at checkout to score an additional 15% off your purchase.

Take a look below:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HUFFPOST X STACKCOMMERCE

When you go off the grid, keeping your devices powered up is no easy feat. That’s where the SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery pack comes in handy. It uses the sun to give your phone or tablet some extra life on long trips, at festivals or wherever else your adventures take you. The SolarJuice is on sale now for $47, more than 50% off the original retail price. Plus, with the code WEEKEND15, you can knock off another 15%.

SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery - $46.99



See Deal

HUFFPOST X STACKCOMMERCE

With CVC 6.0 noise-canceling and 10 hours of Bluetooth sound, the Treblab X2 True Wireless Earbuds are excellent when you want to block out the world around you. Also, nbd, but they’re made out of beryllium, which is found in stars. Right now, the Treblab X2 True Wireless Earbuds have dropped down to $60 ― 59% off the original price. Use the code WEEKEND15 and get them for only $51.

Treblab X2 True Wireless Earbuds - $59.99



See Deal

HUFFPOST X STACKCOMMERCE

The ANTOP AT-400 is a digital HD antenna that gives you access to free TV channels and programs within a 65-mile range. You’ll never have to pay for cable again. Normally, it sells for $130, but you currently get one for $80. Enter WEEKEND15 to save an additional 15%.

ANTOP AT-400 4K/Ultra HD TV Antenna - $79.99



See Deal

HUFFPOST X STACKCOMMERCE

This MFi-Certified Lightning cable can withstand over 30,000 90-degree bends and could basically hold a grown man (up to 275 pounds). In other words, it’ll kick your basic iPhone cable to the curb. You can pick one up for just $11, down 42% from the regular retail price. Use the code WEEKEND15 and get the Syncwire UNBREAKcable for less than $10.

HUFFPOST X STACKCOMMERCE

Even if you’re not a tech nerd, you probably have a lot of gadgets. That means it’s easy to run out of space. The BentoStack is an adorable way to organize all your gadgets and accessories — think chargers, earbuds, styluses, watch bands, etc. — in a case you can display on your desk or easily use for travel. Right now the BentoStack is on sale for $43, knocked down from the usual price tag of $50. You can save another 15% using code WEEKEND15.

HUFFPOST X STACKCOMMERCE

There are other portable battery packs and then there’s the SCOUT Wireless 5,000mAh Portable Charger. It’s like the Swiss Army knife of portable chargers, with built-in lightning, micro USB and USB-C cables, plus the ability to wirelessly charge your Qi-compatible devices. Regularly $80, you can currently pick one up for $40. Plus, using the code WEEKEND15, you can save another 15%.

SCOUT Wireless 5,000mAh Portable Charger - $39.99



See Deal

HUFFPOST X STACKCOMMERCE

We love a multifunctional gadget, and the Sandman Clock doesn’t disappoint! It’s an alarm clock that features four USB ports to juice up your devices overnight. So, when you wake up, everything is charged up and in one place. Usually $49, it’s on sale now for $26. Plus, with the code WEEKEND15, you can get it 15% cheaper.

HUFFPOST X STACKCOMMERCE

The Bluepot Bluetooth Speaker and Power Bank gives you double the bang for your buck. It’s a 6W Bluetooth speaker and a 10,000mAh battery charger all in one. You can juice up your device five times and listen to music for up to 150 hours before it needs recharging. Worth $80, the Bluepot is on sale for $35 right now. Use the code WEEKEND15 and get an additional 15% off the sale price.

Bluepot Bluetooth Speaker and Power Bank - $34.99



See Deal

HUFFPOST X STACKCOMMERCE

Grab one of these Soundcore Flare Bluetooth Speakers from Anker and blast your best playlist for pool parties and beach days. It features LEDs around the bottom that dance along with five color themes and five adjustable patterns. Usually $59.99, you can take 15% off using the code WEEKEND15.

Anker Soundcore Flare Bluetooth Speaker - $59.99



See Deal

HUFFPOST X STACKCOMMERCE

Going away for the weekend? Grab one of these AirBolt Smart Travel Locks that syncs to your iOS or Android phone so you can lock and unlock it with a simple touch of your screen. No keys needed. The AirBolt retails for $55 but is currently on sale for $45. Plus, with an additional 15% off using the code WEEKEND15, you can get it for under $50.

AirBolt Smart Travel Lock - $44.95



See Deal