Being uncomfortably hot in your home is not only a mood killer, but it’s also a sure way to ruin productivity and sleep. Have you ever tried to snooze when you’re sweating? It’s no easy feat. But blasting your air conditioner on every warm day can burn out your bank account.

Enter the EdenPURE 360 Bladeless Fan. It’s bladeless, similar to the uber-expensive Dyson Cool. Unlike the Dyson, however, the EdenPURE won’t cost you an arm and a leg. Normally priced at $274, it’s currently on sale for just $85.

The EdenPURE features 360-degree air circulation technology, allowing it to move seven times more air than traditional fans. That means it can easily cool off a large room in just a few minutes while using 98% less energy than most popular and efficient air conditioning units. Plus, since there are no blades, you won’t have to worry about kids or pets getting hurt.

You can get this fan for just $85, 68% off its usual price and just a fraction of what a Dyson would cost.

