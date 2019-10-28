Store: Survive The Winter With This Space Heater

If you’re someone who’s always cold, you’ll maybe want to start prepping for the dropping temperatures ahead. Besides swapping your summer clothes for sweaters and boots, one way to keep yourself from freezing all season long is with a personal heater. And we happen to know of one that might be exactly what you’re looking for: the Airdog Oscillating Portable Mini Space Heater.

Some space heaters can be clunky and look off with the rest of your furniture. The Airdog portable heater is tiny and sleek, weighing only 3 pounds and standing at 8 inches high.

But don’t let the size fool you. It can heat a space up to 50 square feet, so it can go in your cubicle, home office, bedroom and anywhere else you need the warmth. Carry it from room to room ― it’s that portable.

The heater is energy-efficient and has built-in safety features like a tip-over automatic shutoff and overheating protection, so you can snuggle up next to it without worrying.

You can get the Airdog Portable Heater for just $50 right now. Stay toasty, my friends.