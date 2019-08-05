Store: These $120 Sweatproof Bluetooth Earbuds Are On Sale For Just $30

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HUFFPOST X STACK COMMERCE These $120 sweatproof Bluetooth earbuds are on sale for just $30.

It’s impossible to even step outside this summer without breaking a sweat. As a result, you probably want some earbuds that can persevere in the wettest of conditions, like these new and improved FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds.

These buds are more sweat-resistant than ever, so you can keep them in without worrying about water damage — whether you’re working out, dancing in the rain, or just trying to make it home in the sweltering heat. They’re incredibly easy to use, too. They’ll automatically pair with your phone via Bluetooth when you pull them apart. In a matter of seconds, you’ll have clear, crisp audio, and you can keep the groove going for up to six hours at a time.

If you’re constantly being bombarded with calls during your jams, no worries. You can answer directly from the buds themselves, then immediately go back to your tunes. Plus, with a smoother fit and better sound quality than before, these upgraded earbuds will quickly become your favorite summer companion.

The FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds are usually on sale for $39.99 (originally $119.95), but right now you can snag yourself a pair for just $29.95.

If you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds - $29.95



See Deal