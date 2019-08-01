Store: This Self-Cleaning Toothbrush Is Cheaper Than A Philips Sonicare

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HUFFPOST X STACKCOMMERCE This self-cleaning toothbrush is cheaper than a Philips Sonicare

It’s fairly known that there are plenty of benefits to using an electric toothbrush over a manual one, but it can sometimes be hard to justify the price. Products like the Philips Sonicare toothbrush are impressive, but spending over $100 on a toothbrush feels a little crazy. Because of the increasing popularity in electronic oral hygiene, there are some smarter alternatives: like the Platinum Sonic Toothbrush.

With the Platinum Sonic Toothbrush, you’ll get most of the same functionality as the pricier alternatives, but for a fraction of the price. It eliminates plaque and polishes your teeth with 40,000 brush strokes per minute. There’s also a smart two-minute timer that ensures you meet the ADA-recommended brush time — you know, in case you tend to cut your brush sessions short. Oh, and it’ll last you about two weeks on a single charge.

Even better, once you finish your two-minute brush sessions, you can place your brush in a UV sanitizing charging base and kill 99% of the germs and bacteria on your brush heads.

The UV Sanitizing Charging Base option comes with two bonus brush heads and a docking station that looks good in any bathroom. You can choose between Gold or Silver brush for just $49.99 — 80% off the original price of $259.

