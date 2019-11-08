HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Whether you’ve taken a few semesters of Spanish or know a couple of words in Mandarin, finding the time to learn a new language is tough.

Figuring out what’s the right way to learn for you without spending a ton on lessons doesn’t make studying another language any easier.

If you’ve ever been eager to learn or expand your fluency in another language, you might need a subscription to uTalk Language Education. Thanks to an early Black Friday deal, signing up for the program is just $30 right now

The platform makes learning a second, third and even sixth language on your own time easier than ever.

Learn practical vocabulary through mini-games that take just a few minutes out of your daily schedule. But don’t worry, you won’t just learn how to say “hello,” “goodbye” and “how are you?” You’ll get in-depth training on how native speakers actually talk with the help of audio translations from locals.

Even better, you’ll be able to test your own pronunciation skills with voice recognition features and track your progress to see how far you’ve come along in your learning.

Choose six different languages out of 130 options ― everything from Afrikaans to Zulu. You can access uTalk on any device at any time and since everything saves to your account, you’ll be able to pick up wherever you left off.

The lifetime subscription is currently on sale for $30.

