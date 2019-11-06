HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Audiophiles, you can rejoice -- we found noise-canceling headphones for under $100.

For any audiophile, finding Bluetooth headphones that deliver both on sonics and clarity isn’t easy. And it’s definitely not easy to sort through a seemingly endless sea of headphones that’s out there.

But don’t worry, you don’t have to splurge on Bose to get ones that work.

You can get these TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones that won’t leave your ears ringing with their price tag since they’re less than $100.

The headphones were recently updated to give you next-generation noise-cancelling power, along with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for a zero-lag listening experience and support for voice assistants. Plus, they come in an all-new sleek black design.

Even with the new updates, the headphones still provide premium sound while quieting the world around you.

The ergonomically-secure design won’t squeeze your head or fall off like some other models, making them great for extended listening sessions. So you can get through a full day at the office since they’ll last you for 35 hours on one charge.

You can pick up these noise-cancelling headphones for just $79 right now.

