HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Finds From Intermix to Shopbop, here are some of Nordstrom's biggest competitors for cheap luxury brands online.

There are times when you just want to online window shop, and there are times when you feel like splurging on something that you’ve saved up for.

Landing somewhere in between those two extremes is a devout Nordstrom shopper who’s always looking for even more stores that are similar to the luxury retail giant.

Nordstrom’s breadth of stylish in-house collections, designer brands for cheap and upscale luxury labels appeals to even the most casual of shoppers, from those who are looking for a good deal to those who are on the hunt for something specific.

While Farfetch, Moda Operandi, mytheresa, Net-a-Porter and SSENSE are probably the best alternatives to Nordstrom for luxury fashion, those price tags can shock even the most seasoned shopping experts (such as this floral Gucci bag that’s almost $2,000).

Whether you always like to check the labels on clothes before trying them on or purely pick out things that feel like your personal style, occasionally you might splurge on a designer item or two.

That’s why we wanted to find clothing stores such as Nordstrom for affordable designer clothes, shoes and accessories that won’t break the bank.

Below, you’ll see our ultimate guide to stores that are similar to Nordstrom for cheap designer brands. Take a look.

Prices: On a scale of $ to $$$, Bloomingdale’s gets a $ — it usually has lots of deals on designers, along with brands with price tags that go into the hundreds and even thousands.

TL;DR: Bloomingdale’s is probably your best option if you’re over Nordstrom at the moment, with prices practically on par.

What To Know: Intermix describes itself as an “edited mix of both established and emerging designers.” The company features big brand items from Veronica Beard, Ganni and Mother. But you’ll find Missoni and Balmain there, too. It definitely has clothes that you can imagine an influencer wearing, such as this fruit-printed bikini and off-the-shoulder tiered dress.

Prices: On a scale of $ to $$$, we rate Intermix a solid $$. You’ll see full-priced items that are in the $100 to $500 range, but there’s a sale section on the site that’s filled with lots of markdowns that are much more affordable.

What We’re Checking Out: This military jacket in an ivory shade and a striped puff-sleeved dress that are both on sale.

TL;DR: For those trend-seekers and setters, Intermix has lots of newer designers if you’re tired of the same old, same old.

What to Know: Saks Off 5th has the designers you’d probably expect to see at Saks Fifth Avenue. But everything’s already discounted, so you know you’re not paying full price, with each item showing what the price was and what it currently is on the site. Well-known brands you’ve probably seen elsewhere such as Sam Edelman, Schutz and Alice + Olivia are there, too.

Prices: On a scale of $ to $$$, Saks Off 5th is a $. Are there pricey pieces on the site? Of course. More often than not, though, you’ll see prices you’d see at a Nordstrom sale.

TL;DR: Saks Off 5th is to Saks Fifth Avenue as Nordstrom Rack is to Nordstrom.

Prices: On a scale of $ to $$$, Shopbop earns a $$ — some of the things that are full price might be worth splurging on, but you’ll really want to check out the sale items first and foremost.

TL;DR: Amazon-owned Shopbop has designer items that have free two-day shipping for Prime members.

What To Know: Originally launched by Net-a-Porter, The Outnet’s now part of the same company that owns Net-a-Porter and Yoox. The Outnet carries designer styles from past seasons that are up to 70% off, with its own in-house brand called Iris & Ink. Designers at The Outnet include Diane von Furstenberg, Chloé and Stuart Weitzman. Luckily, you won’t be paying full price on any of them.

Prices: On a scale of $ to $$$, The Outnet gets a $$ — you can get both deals and steals on designer items that are usually pretty pricey, but these are definite splurges.

TL;DR: The Outnet has designer clothes from past seasons that are up to 70% off.

What To Know: Verishop’s meant to be a place where you’ll see “global brands you usually find at only your favorite boutiques.” There are both brands you’ve probably heard of, such as Girlfriend Collective and LoveShackFancy, along with smaller designers as well. Unlike a lot of the other alternatives to Nordstrom, Verishop has its own beauty and wellness section, plus a place dedicated to home products.

Prices: On a scale of $ to $$$, Verishop gets a $$. As you scroll through the site, there’s always a combination of both affordable and pricier picks on its pages.

TL;DR: Verishop has both well- and lesser-known brands that you might not find in other places that sell designer items. You should definitely check out its beauty and home products, too.

What To Know: Chances are you’ve probably shopped at Zappos before — the company’s known for carrying lots of shoes, from Dr. Martens to Converse. But you may not know that the site has a sort-of-separate Style Room, which features styles from Vagabond Shoemakers, Kate Spade and L’Specs.

Prices: On a scale of $ to $$$, Zappos gets a $ — you’d expect to see the same prices at Nordstrom. There are plenty of items in the sale section, too. The Style Room gets a $$ as the things there are a bit pricier than what you normally see from Zappos.

What We’re Checking Out: All of these fashionable sporty sandals.