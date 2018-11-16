Bloomberg via Getty Images

If you’re wondering how to plan your Black Friday shopping agenda, you might want to key an eye on which stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018.

Last year’s list of closed stores on Thanksgiving was longer than the year prior, and 2018′s list of closed Thanksgiving stores seems to be on track to be even larger.

For many, it’s even become a family tradition for a shopping spree before the leftovers have barely cooled. Though many places like Target and Walmart want to take advantage of shoppers’ eagerness to snag deep discounts, it’s no surprise that many retailers have also receive backlash for their holiday-encroaching deals that seem to roll out earlier and earlier each year. It’s no surprise, though, given that nearly 50 percent of shoppers said they intended to shop on Thanksgiving Day, according to a USA Today report.

That said, many retailers like Nordstrom have adopted the practice of closing their physical doors on Thanksgiving Day so that both their employees and shoppers can stay home and enjoy the holiday.

If you want to do your Black Friday and holiday shopping around retailers who’ve prioritized their employees by staying closed on Thanksgiving Day, you’re in luck.

Below are 51 big-box stores that will be shutting their doors on Thanksgiving so that their employees (and customers) can enjoy Turkey Day:

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018: