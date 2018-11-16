Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Which Stores Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day 2018?

An exhaustive list of retails stores staying closed this Thanksgiving.
By Katelyn Mullen
11/16/2018 06:44pm ET
Bloomberg via Getty Images

If you’re wondering how to plan your Black Friday shopping agenda, you might want to key an eye on which stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018.

Last year’s list of closed stores on Thanksgiving was longer than the year prior, and 2018′s list of closed Thanksgiving stores seems to be on track to be even larger.

For many, it’s even become a family tradition for a shopping spree before the leftovers have barely cooled. Though many places like Target and Walmart want to take advantage of shoppers’ eagerness to snag deep discounts, it’s no surprise that many retailers have also receive backlash for their holiday-encroaching deals that seem to roll out earlier and earlier each year. It’s no surprise, though, given that nearly 50 percent of shoppers said they intended to shop on Thanksgiving Day, according to a USA Today report.

That said, many retailers like Nordstrom have adopted the practice of closing their physical doors on Thanksgiving Day so that both their employees and shoppers can stay home and enjoy the holiday.

If you want to do your Black Friday and holiday shopping around retailers who’ve prioritized their employees by staying closed on Thanksgiving Day, you’re in luck.

Below are 51 big-box stores that will be shutting their doors on Thanksgiving so that their employees (and customers) can enjoy Turkey Day:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018:

  1. A.C. Moore

  2. Academy Sports + Outdoors

  3. Ace Hardware

  4. American Girl

  5. Apple

  6. Barnes & Noble

  7. BJ’s Wholesale Club

  8. Bob’s Discount Furniture

  9. Burlington

  10. Christopher & Banks

  11. Costco

  12. Craft Warehouse

  13. Crate and Barrel

  14. Dillard’s

  15. dressbarn (majority of stores)

  16. Gander Outdoors

  17. Gardner-White Furniture

  18. Guitar Center

  19. H&M

  20. Half Price Books

  21. Hobby Lobby

  22. Home Depot

  23. HomeGoods

  24. IKEA

  25. JOANN Stores

  26. Lamps Plus

  27. Lowe’s

  28. Marshalls

  29. Mattress Firm

  30. Nordstrom

  31. Nordstrom Rack

  32. Office Depot & OfficeMax

  33. P.C. Richard & Son

  34. Patagonia

  35. Pep Boys

  36. Petco

  37. PetSmart

  38. Pier 1

  39. Publix

  40. Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

  41. REI

  42. Sam’s Club

  43. Staples

  44. Sur La Table

  45. The Container Store

  46. The Original Mattress Factory

  47. The Paper Store

  48. TJ Maxx

  49. Trader Joe’s

  50. West Elm

  51. World Market

For more stores that will stay closed, check out a full list from BestBlackFriday.com, here.

