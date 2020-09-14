HuffPost Finds

The Best Stores To Buy Industrial Furniture And Decor Online

Whether you're into urban or rustic decor, here's where to find both modern and reclaimed industrial furniture styles at every price point.

The industrial style combines modern and raw elements, like exposed lighting, metal and leather materials in dark colors like brown, gray and black.&nbsp;Here's where to find steampunk, urban and rustic inspired furniture at every budget.
The smell of espresso, ambient lighting and soft music: There’s a lot to like about your favorite coffeehouse, but what you might love most is that it’s a space that makes you feel both relaxed and productive at the same time.

If you’ve been spending way more time at home then anywhere else this year, your living room and bedroom might be looking a little worse for wear, especially if it’s also become your makeshift office. An energizing makeover might be exactly what your home needs.

But if you’re having a hard time deciding what home decor style you like, it might be as easy as thinking about the spaces outside of your home that make you feel good, like your favorite coffeehouse. If that’s the case, industrial home decor might be what you’re looking for if you’re not into the rustic desert vibes of Southwestern-style furniture or the minimalist aesthetic of Scandinavian furniture and decor.

But what exactly is industrial style furniture and what does this interior design trend look like? Visions of reclaimed wood coffee tables, vintage couches and exposed-pipe lighting might come to mind — and you wouldn’t be wrong.

To create the industrial home look at home, just think about your favorite coffeehouse. It’s an interior design style that combines both modern, urban elements with rustic, vintage ones — like hanging rope or wire lights with Edison bulbs, a vintage wood coffee table with repurposed metal hairpin legs, vintage leather seating with exposed brick walls. It juxtaposes natural and manmade materials (wood and metal) and cool and warm tones like gray, black, tan and brown.

The best part is it’s a home style that pairs will with pretty much any other decor style too, particularly midcentury modern furniture and decor. For your own personal twist, you might add art deco-inspired accents for a more glamorous vibe, or Southwestern furniture and decor to make it even cozier.

Get an industrial look in your living room, bedroom or dining room easily by adding industrial hairpin legs to your coffee table, end tables or even dining table. For that steampunk-meets-factory feeling, use reclaimed materials around the home, like with this pipe wall-mount ladder bookcase from AllModern or with this industrial pipe clothing rack from Amazon.

You might already know about destinations such as Wayfair and AllModern for industrial style furniture and home decor. But did you know that Amazon and Etsy are also worth browsing? Amazon’s own in-house brand Rivet carries industrial-looking midcentury modern styles, too. Etsy remains a prime destination for handmade industrial artwork, furniture and fixtures around the home, like this rustic entryway wall-mount coat rack and this industrial wall clock.

We’ve rounded up where to buy industrial-style furniture and home decor online for every budget.

Take a look below.

$ — AllModern
AllModern
AllModern is part of the Wayfair family, and its digital shelves are lined with affordable modern furniture and decor. You’ll find plenty of industrial bedroom, living room and even dining room furniture, such as this wooden nightstand and metal drum chandelier. Browse more industrial decor from AllModern.
$ — Amazon
Amazon
Amazon is known for carrying everything, and that includes furniture. Amazon has two in-house furniture and home decor brands — Rivet and Stone and Beam. Rivet's collection includes more midcentury modern styles that would complement an industrial aesthetic. Stone and Beam might be a better option for bohemian furniture. Beyond Amazon's in-house brands, you’ll find plenty of industrial decor across Amazon's site, including this wood and metal ladder shelf and this iron Edison bulb lamp. Browse more industrial decor on Amazon from Rivet and Stone and Beam.
$ — IKEA
IKEA
IKEA is known for it affordable and minimalist Scandinavian styles, but you’ll still find plenty of modern industrial decor, such as these floating wall shelves and and mesh cabinet. Browse more industrial decor from IKEA.
$ — Wayfair
Wayfair
Wayfair is known for its wide variety of affordable, everyday furniture and decor. You’ll find plenty of industrial furniture, such as this pipe bookcase and this loose lightbulb chandelier. Browse more industrial decor from Wayfair.
$ — Joss & Main
Joss & Main
Joss & Main is a member of the Wayfair family and is great for finding affordable, everyday furniture. You’ll find plenty of industrial-inspired decor, such as this charcoal armchair and these iron bar stools. Browse more industrial decor from Joss & Main.
$ —Target
Target
Target is known for its trendy and affordable home decor from brands such as Project62 and Opalhouse. You’ll find plenty of industrial living room furniture and decor, such as this wire cage coffee table and metal hexagon mirror. Browse more industrial decor from Project62 and Opalhouse at Target.
$ — Society6
Society6
Society6 is probably best known for unique artist-created wall prints and home accessories, but you'll find plenty of industrial-inspired artwork too, such as this city canvas print and concrete clock. Browse more industrial art and decor at Society6.
$ — Walmart
Walmart
Walmart is a growing furniture destination, known for its budget-friendly prices you can't overlook. You'll find plenty of industrial-inspired decor, such as this metal bed frame and this industrial coffee table. Browse more industrial decor at Walmart.
$$ — Etsy
Etsy
Etsy is home to small businesses and artisans who craft custom furniture and home decor, ranging from wall art to glassware. You can find plenty of modern, vintage and rustic industrial furniture and decor from shops such as Paladim, Industrial Farm Co., Eight PlusE, and Circle City Metal Works. Browse more from Etsy.
$$ — Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, usually known for fashion and accessories, also carries a lot of statement-worthy furniture and decor. You’ll find plenty of industrial living room and bedroom furniture, such as this metal wraparound desk and floor arc lamp. Browse more industrial decor from Urban Outfitters .
$$ — Food52
Food52
Food52 is known for curated tableware, cookware and kitchen accessories. You'll find industrial kitchenwares, such as these smoke tumblers and matte plates. Browse industrial-inspired kitchen items from Food52.
$$ — APT 2B
APT 2B
Apt 2B is known for simple and sophisticated furniture that isn't overly expensive. You’ll find plenty of industrial inspired items like this concrete coffee table and upholstered accent chair. Browse more at Apt 2B.
$$$ — Lulu & Georgia
Lulu & Georgia
Lulu & Georgia is known for glamorous and trendy furniture that's sure to make a statement. You’ll find plenty of industrial and art deco-inspired furniture and decor, such as this wooden bookcase and geometric rug. Browse more industrial decor from Lulu & Georgia.
$$$ — Anthropologie
Anthropologie
You might know Anthropologie for its bohemian clothing, but it's also a good destination for statement furniture and one-of-kind decor items. You’ll find plenty of industrial and vintage-inspired furniture and decor, such as these nesting coffee tables and velvet curtains. Browse more industrial furniture and decor from Anthropologie.
$$$ —West Elm
West Elm
We all know of West Elm as a destination for midcentury modern furniture, but you'll can also find a lot of industrial-looking decor from West Elm, such as this concrete coffee table and these pipe wall hooks. Browse more industrial decor from West Elm .
