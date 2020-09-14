The smell of espresso, ambient lighting and soft music: There’s a lot to like about your favorite coffeehouse, but what you might love most is that it’s a space that makes you feel both relaxed and productive at the same time.

If you’ve been spending way more time at home then anywhere else this year, your living room and bedroom might be looking a little worse for wear, especially if it’s also become your makeshift office. An energizing makeover might be exactly what your home needs.

But if you’re having a hard time deciding what home decor style you like, it might be as easy as thinking about the spaces outside of your home that make you feel good, like your favorite coffeehouse. If that’s the case, industrial home decor might be what you’re looking for if you’re not into the rustic desert vibes of Southwestern-style furniture or the minimalist aesthetic of Scandinavian furniture and decor.