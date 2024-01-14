17 Nightmare-Inducing Stories About Oceans, Lakes, And More Straight From Wikipedia

1
Vajirawich Wongpuvarak / Getty Images/iStockphoto
If you're one of the millions who suffer from thalassophobia (i.e. the intense fear of deep bodies of water such as the ocean or sea), then I probably don't have to remind you that the ocean, lakes, and other bodies of water can be scary places.
2
Anuroop Khandelwal / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Roopkund or "Skeleton Lake" where you can see hundreds of human skeleton remains.
3
4
Handout / Getty Images
The disappearance of Andrew McAuley whose distress calls were later found on a recovered memory stick.
5
New York Post Archives / The New York Post via Getty Imag
The Murder of Helle Crafts whose chopped up remains were found in a lake.
6
The Salish Sea human foot discoveries.
7
Romi Tolonen / Getty Images/EyeEm
The Lake Bodom murders, one of the most infamous unsolved homicide cases in Finnish criminal history.
8
Pa Images / Getty Images
The Lady in the Lake trial about a woman whose body was discovered by amateur divers at the bottom of a lake.
9
Tim Graham / Getty Images
The existence of bog bodies — i.e. human cadavers that have been naturally mummified in a peat bog.
10
Eric Bouvet / Getty Images
The Lake Nyos disaster that killed almost 2,000 people.
11
Little Miss Lake Panasoffkee, an unidentified young woman found murdered in Florida.
12
Donald_gruener / Getty Images
The Lava Lake murders, one of the oldest unsolved murder cases on Oregon's history.
13
The MV Joyita, a ship whose crew and passengers mysteriously disappeared.
14
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty
The sinking of the U.S.S. Indianapolis that left crew members floating alone in the ocean...with sharks.
15
The Abyssal zone, the part of the ocean that remains in perpetual darkness.
16
Oba Chandler — a murderer who threw his victims into the water while still alive.
17
James Gass / Getty Images
The very long List of Bermuda Triangle incidents.
18
Windmill Books / Universal Images Group via Getty
And finally the Diving bell spider — a species of spider that lives almost entirely underwater.
