Barf Bag Alert: 'Storm Of The Century' Leads To Some Really Scary Landings

A major storm in the U.K. over the weekend generated some tense moments for travelers.

Storm Ciara, dubbed the “Storm of the Century” by experts at the nation’s Meteorological Office, caused the usual array of cancellations and diversions, with some flights sent to Birmingham. But as the footage above shows, it wasn’t exactly a smooth landing for those flights.

Birmingham’s airport is already known for its heavy crosswinds, leading to scary-looking ― but perfectly safe! ― landings. The storm added a new challenge, and not all the planes were able to land.