Stormy Daniels Snarkily Thanks Donald Trump After He Insults Her Looks

Former president Donald Trump took a personal shot at former fling Stormy Daniels on Monday that may have backfired badly, based on the porn star’s response to a post he made on Tuesday.
One day after a Manhattan grand jury reportedly began hearing evidence on the alleged hush money he paid her back in 2006, Trump felt obliged to discuss on his Truth Social platform what he called “the ‘Stormy’ nonsense.”
Trump has previously declared in all caps that he “NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR,” and referred to Daniels as a “horse face,” and this time he admitted the affair, but blamed the scandal around it on his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who he didn’t identify by name.
“With respect to the ‘Stormy’ nonsense, it is VERY OLD & happened a long time ago, long past the very publicly known & accepted deadline of the Statute of Limitations. I placed full Reliance on the JUDGEMENT & ADVICE OF COUNCIL, who I had every reason to believe had a license to practice law, was competent, & was able to appropriately provide solid legal services. He came from a good law firm, represented other clients over the years, & there was NO reason not to rely on him, and I did.”
Despite the churlish tone of the post, Daniels appreciated it for a very specific reason, which she noted in a very snarky thank you tweet:
But the snark didn’t stop there.
Others joined in the mockery, including constitutional lawyer Mark S. Zaid, who agreed with Daniels that Trump’s admission was very important.
Daniels’ fellow porn star Joanna Angel responded to the post with an interpretation of what the former president was really saying.