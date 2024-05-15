PoliticsDonald Trumpstormy danielsHush money

Stormy Daniels' Husband Says They Might 'Vacate' The U.S. If Trump Is Acquitted

During an appearance on CNN, Barrett Blade said neither a guilty or innocent verdict would be a win for his wife.
Kelby Vera
By 

Senior Reporter

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Stormy Daniels’ husband is worried he and his wife may not have a future in the United States if Donald Trump is not convicted for crimes related to paying the adult film star for her silence.

Daniels took the stand in New York last week, where she gave graphic testimony as she faced Trump for the first time since their alleged 2006 tryst.

While husband Barrett Blade said Daniels was relieved her time in court was now over, during a Tuesday appearance on CNN, he told Erin Burnett the couple still has plenty of worries.

Asked what they’ll do if the former president is found not guilty, he said, “I think if it’s not guilty, we’ve got to decide what to do. Good chance we’ll probably vacate this country.”

“If he is found guilty, then she’s still got to deal with all the hate,” he added. “I feel like she’s the reason that he’s guilty from all his followers, so I don’t see it as a win situation either way.”

Stormy Daniels (right) and husband Barrett Blade attend the 2024 Adult Video News Awards in January. In a new interview, he talked about what the couple plans to do if Donald Trump is convicted or not.
Stormy Daniels (right) and husband Barrett Blade attend the 2024 Adult Video News Awards in January. In a new interview, he talked about what the couple plans to do if Donald Trump is convicted or not.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Talking about Daniels’ hopes for the future, Blade said, “She wants to move past this. We just want to do what normal people would get to do in some aspects, but I don’t know if that ever will be, and it breaks my heart.”

Daniels’ character was put under heavy scrutiny during the trial last week.

In court proceedings, Trump’s legal team tried to cast doubt on her creditability by pointing to her history acting in, producing and directing pornography.

“You have a lot of experience in making phony stories about sex appear to be real,” Trump lawyer Susan Necheles said, suggesting Daniels’ account of sex with the businessman-turned-politician was made up.

“That’s not how I would put it,” Daniels said. “The sex in the films is very much real, just like what happened to me in that room.”

Watch the full interview here:

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot