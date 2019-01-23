Stormy Daniels Taunts Michael Cohen For Postponing Congressional Testimony

Stormy Daniels is mad at Michael Cohen for postponing his scheduled congressional testimony ― and she’s not pulling punches.
On Wednesday, Donald Trump’s former attorney canceled an appearance before the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 7 citing what his lawyer said were threats from the president and lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
Cohen made the announcement through his attorney, Lanny Davis.
Shortly afterward, the porn actress took to Twitter to gripe about Cohen’s decision, and to try and convince him to change his mind:
Are you fucking serious, Mikey?! What about MY family? You gave zero shits about my baby. In all serious though, this is WHY you shouldn’t back down! This is your chance to be a hero! I’ll loan you some of my balls, hold your hand, or whatever else you need to do the right thing.
In October 2016, Daniels received $130,000 from Cohen to prevent her from going public with allegations of a 2006 extramarital affair with Trump.
Cohen pleaded guilty in August to violating campaign finance laws at Trump’s direction.