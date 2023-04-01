Stormy Daniels Postpones Interview With Piers Morgan Amid ‘Security Issues,' Says Morgan

Piers Morgan announced on Twitter Friday that his “world exclusive” interview with porn actor Stormy Daniels had been postponed “due to some security issues that have arisen.”

“Hope she’s OK,” wrote the British news personality.

Morgan did not elaborate on the issues and Daniels has not commented on social media.

On Thursday, a Manhattan grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump for his role in a $130,000 hush money payment to buy Daniels’ silence about an alleged affair, prompting a ramping up of security in New York City ahead of Trump’s expected arrest on Tuesday.

Morgan’s interview with Daniels for his “Piers Morgan Uncensored” show — which airs on the Fox Nation streaming service in the United States — had been hyped multiple times on the program’s social media accounts.

“It’s the indictment that’s rocked the world… and tonight Piers Morgan interviews the former adult star at the centre of it all,” read one post.

“Piers Morgan speaks to the woman at the centre of Donald Trump’s indictment in a last-minute world exclusive,” said another.

Earlier Friday, The Times of London published an interview with Daniels in which she described Trump’s indictment as “vindication.”

“I am fully aware of the insanity of it being a porn star. But it’s also poetic; this pussy grabbed back,” she said, later expressing fear of the division it may cause nationwide.

“Whatever the outcome is, it’s going to cause violence, and there’s going to be injuries and death,” Daniels predicted. “There’s the potential for a lot of good to come from this. But either way, a lot of bad is going to come from it, too.”