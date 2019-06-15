Outgoing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ once-stated wish to be remembered as “transparent and honest” elicited an amusing virtual eye-roll from porn star Stormy Daniels.

Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006 and was then paid to keep quiet about it, clapped back at Sanders after her old comments from last December resurfaced on Twitter Friday.

“And I hope to be remembered for being a virgin,” wrote Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

And I hope to be remembered for being a virgin **eyeroll** https://t.co/edfTE5ZCVk — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) June 14, 2019

Sanders’ tenure as press secretary was marred in controversy as she repeatedly defended Trump’s lies.

As of Thursday, when she announced her resignation, she had also not held an official press briefing for 94 days.

Sanders last year revealed she hoped her legacy would be that “I showed up every day and I did the very best job that I could to put forward the president’s message.”

“To be transparent and honest throughout that process and do everything I could to make America a little better that day than it was the day before,” she added.

Daniels’ curt response was a hit with many people online:

