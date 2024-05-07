PoliticsDonald Trumpstormy danielsHush money

Stormy Daniels Testifies In Trump's Criminal Hush Money Trial

A $130,000 payment to the porn actor rests at the center of the trial that could end in jail time for Trump.
Sara Boboltz
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who maintains she once had an affair with former President Donald Trump, took the stand Tuesday in his New York criminal trial.

Daniels’ testimony was expected to be key to the prosecution’s case against Trump, who is accused of falsifying New York state business records to conceal a hush money payment to her in the days before the 2016 presidential election.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his office argue that this payment was made to influence the outcome of the election, meaning Trump could potentially be convicted of felonies and sentenced to prison.

Earlier in the trial, jurors heard testimony from David Pecker, former head of National Enquirer publisher American Media Inc., about how he agreed to use his tabloid empire to help Trump’s campaign in 2015 and 2016. Part of that agreement meant keeping an eye on the “marketplace” of scandalous stories for anything that could damage Trump and his candidacy. While traditional media eschews so-called “checkbook journalism,” Pecker said his outlets commonly paid cash for story rights.

Daniels’ affair allegation was among those that bubbled to the surface during that time. She claims to have had a sexual relationship with Trump during the height of his “Apprentice” reality TV stardom in 2006.

Through a laborious process detailed in testimony from Daniels’ ex-lawyer, Keith Davidson, Trump’s attorney at the time, Michael Cohen, arranged to lock down Daniels’ story in late October 2016. It came at a perilous point in Trump’s campaign. Cohen arranged the payment to Daniels shortly after the “Access Hollywood” tape scandal threw the campaign into turmoil and seriously threatened his electoral chances.

Since news of her hush money payment was made public, however, Daniels has spoken openly about the alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

