Stormy Daniels Tweets 2-Word Response About Trump’s Indictment

Stormy Daniels, the woman at the center of Donald Trump’s latest legal scandal, tweeted a two-word response to the news of the former president’s indictment.

After news the indictment broke Thursday evening, Daniels’ attorney Clark Brewster tweeted about the Manhattan indictment, stating that it is “no cause for joy.”

“The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law. #teamstormy,” the attorney wrote in the tweet.

Daniels retweeted the attorney’s post, adding a brief “Thank you” in response.

Daniels followed up her initial post with a longer note of thanks to her supporters:

Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond...also don't want to spill my champagne 😜 #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 30, 2023