U.S. NewsDonald TrumpTwitterstormy daniels

Stormy Daniels Tweets 2-Word Response About Trump’s Indictment

The porn star was paid hush money by the former president a month before the 2016 election to keep her from speaking out about their alleged affair.
Shruti Rajkumar

Reporter

Stormy Daniels, the woman at the center of Donald Trump’s latest legal scandal, tweeted a two-word response to the news of the former president’s indictment.

After news the indictment broke Thursday evening, Daniels’ attorney Clark Brewster tweeted about the Manhattan indictment, stating that it is “no cause for joy.”

“The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law. #teamstormy,” the attorney wrote in the tweet.

Daniels retweeted the attorney’s post, adding a brief “Thank you” in response.

Daniels followed up her initial post with a longer note of thanks to her supporters:

The adult film star was paid hush money one month before the 2016 election to keep her from speaking out about her alleged affair with Trump a decade earlier. The transaction is at the center of the former president’s indictment.

