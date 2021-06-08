Stormy Daniels: I Would Love Nothing More Than To Testify In Trump Probe

Stormy Daniels said Monday that she would love to assist a New York criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings.

“I have not been called to testify yet, but I’ve been very forthcoming since the beginning of all this that I would love nothing more than my day in court and to give a deposition and to provide whatever evidence that they need from me,” Daniels, a porn actor whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said on CNN’s “New Day.” “I mean, I have all the original forms and emails and wire transcripts and all of that stuff, and I’m happy to turn it over to anybody who needs it, honestly.”

Daniels also said her attorney, Clark Brewster, had been in contact with New York investigators to express her willingness to participate. She has met with prosecutors about “other issues” and cases involved, she said.

Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance has convened a grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict Trump, should prosecutors present it with criminal charges, The Washington Post reported last month. The sprawling investigation is said to be scrutinizing the former president, the Trump Organization and its executives.

Trump’s business dealings in New York are also the subject of another investigation, a criminal probe led by the state’s attorney general Letitia James. She opened a civil investigation into the company in 2019 that she announced this year had been expanded.

Daniels said that if investigators asked for her testimony, she would tell them everything she knows.

“I would tell them I was approached. I would tell them I have evidence that the money came from an account set up by Donald Trump, or at the direction of Donald Trump. I will tell them that money was traced back to Russian funds. I would give them copies of the bank wires and all of the transcripts for that, and I think that anybody should be really terrified that a normal citizen can take the fall for somebody in power,” she said, referring to hush-money payments facilitated by Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer.

Cohen, now one of Trump’s biggest foes, was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes that included lying to Congress and campaign finance violations after he made the payment to deter Daniels from going public with claims she had an affair with Trump before he was president. He is serving the remainder of his sentence from home confinement due to the pandemic and has said he is cooperating with the investigation into Trump and his associates.