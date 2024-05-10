Stormy Daniels Taunts Trump On Social Media After Second Day Of Fiery Testimony

Adult film star Stormy Daniels taunted former President Donald Trump on social media after two days of testimony during his ongoing hush money trial.
“Real men respond to testimony by being sworn in and taking the stand in court,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Oh...wait. Nevermind.”
Trump has waffled on his intention to take the stand in his own defense. The former president is not required to, and defense attorneys often weigh how beneficial it would be for their clients to testify. Judge Juan Merchan reminded him that he had the right to earlier this month.
The barb came after the second day of Daniels’ testimony during Trump’s hush money trial. Prosecutors have charged the former president with falsifying business records to hide a $130,000 hush money payment to her in the waning days of the 2016 election to quash her allegations that she had an affair with Trump.
Daniels detailed the alleged affair on the stand beginning Tuesday. She described their first sexual encounter in 2006, saying they met during a golf tournament in the Lake Tahoe area before Trump invited her to dinner. When she went to his suite, Daniels recounted Trump was wearing only pajamas and she later emerged from the bathroom to find him on a bed wearing only his T-shirt and boxers.
“That’s when I had that moment when I felt like the room spun in full motion,” she recalled. “And I felt the blood leave my hands and my feet, almost like if you stand up too fast.”
“Next thing I know I was on the bed,” she said, noting that while the encounter was consensual, there was an “imbalance” of power. “I was staring at the ceiling. I didn’t know how I got there.”
Trump’s attorneys cross examined her on Thursday and attempted to shame her on the stand, but she fired back with retorts of her own.
Her testimony prompted fury from Trump, who has rejected all of the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all counts.
The judge in the case has repeatedly refused his attorneys’ request to declare a mistrial over claims Daniels’ answers were too lurid and had damaged the proceedings.