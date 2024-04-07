13 Storylines TV Shows Decided To Either Forget About Or Change, But It Wasn't Super Subtle

First, in the pilot episode of "Succession," Roman Roy appears with a woman and child — and he's wearing a wedding ring. Then, they were never seen again. Most fans pointed out that the show simply forgot about Roman's family, with Kieran Culkin saying it was later explained to him that it was just "his girlfriend, and she had a child."

HBO

As for the wedding ring, he was wearing his own. He told Variety, "I was excited about the idea of having a kid, and the kid was like 7 or 8. It was a little disappointing, but I think the idea was that it would just give them more freedom to play with the character."





The family also went away because originally, the writers were "questioning what Roman's sexuality is."



