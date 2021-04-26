“Stowaway” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson and Toni Collette, the new Netflix film follows a spaceship crew faced with serious moral dilemmas after discovering an accidental stowaway on their two-year mission to Mars.

The second most popular movie on the platform is “Synchronic” ― the 2020 sci-fi thriller about a mysterious new drug — which came in first place last week. In third is the Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer Netflix action comedy “Thunder Force.”

Netflix "Stowaway" on Netflix.

And the fourth place offering is 1992’s “American Me,” which explores the journey of a Mexican-American gangster’s 30-year prison sentence and the history of the Mexican Mafia and California prison system from the 1950s through the 1980s.

There are a number of non-Netflix classics, too, including “Saving Private Ryan” and “The Little Rascals.”

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies.