'Straight Pride Parade' Organizers Receive Letters Filled With Glitter And Bible Verses

The group believes that straight people “are an oppressed majority” and should be “included as equals among all of the other orientations,” according to Super Happy Fun America’s website. Organizers of the parade are heavily linked to far-right extremists including former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, who will be the “grand marshal” of the parade.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city cannot deny the organizers permits for the parade over a difference in beliefs. The mayor attended Boston’s June 8 Pride Parade, but said he will not be attending the “Straight Pride Parade” on Aug. 31.