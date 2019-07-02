'Straight Pride Parade' Organizers Receive Letters Filled With Glitter And Bible Verses

Three organizers of Boston’s “straight pride parade” discovered suspicious envelopes with no return mailing address in their mailboxes on Monday. After the FBI and the Massachusetts state police investigated, they found there was no need to worry.
The letters contained glitter and handwritten notes including Bible verses about love and compassion, CNN and NBC10 Boston report. The envelopes contained Bible verses such as Psalms 86:15, according to NBC10 Boston, which reads: “But you, Lord, are a compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in love and faithfulness.”
All three letters were reportedly signed “Happy Pride” in rainbow colors.
Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the parade and a member of Super Happy Fun America, was the first to discover the envelope in his mailbox Monday afternoon and called police, fearing the letter contained something dangerous.
“I could hear something shaking ... it was probably bigger than grains of sand and I was immediately suspicious,” Racioppi told NBC10 Boston.
Racioppi called the cops who brought in a bomb squad to investigate the envelopes, sent to three residences in Woburn, Salisbury and Malden, Massachusetts. The police and FBI concluded that the letters were legal and not a threat to the three organizers. FBI spokeswoman Kristen Setera told CNN that although the letters do not pose a threat, an investigation into who sent them is ongoing.
Racioppi told CNN that in addition to himself and another member, Super Happy Fun America’s vice president Mark Sahady received a similar letter.
Boston officials approved the “straight pride parade” last week, which is set to take place at the end of August. The parade, which was met with swift criticism online, is meant to counter the city’s annual LGBTQ parade which takes place every June during Pride Month. Super Happy Fun America, a group whose slogan is “It’s great to be straight,” is the driving force behind the straight pride parade.
The group believes that straight people “are an oppressed majority” and should be “included as equals among all of the other orientations,” according to Super Happy Fun America’s website. Organizers of the parade are heavily linked to far-right extremists including former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, who will be the “grand marshal” of the parade.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city cannot deny the organizers permits for the parade over a difference in beliefs. The mayor attended Boston’s June 8 Pride Parade, but said he will not be attending the “Straight Pride Parade” on Aug. 31.