Stranded Dolphin Found With Plastic Bags, Piece Of Balloon In Stomach

A necropsy of a female dolphin found stranded on Florida’s Fort Myers Beach revealed plastic bags and a piece of balloon in her stomach.

The rough-toothed dolphin had washed up on shore Tuesday, according to local news station WFLA.

Rescue workers had initially tried to save the young animal, but she was emaciated and in such poor health that wildlife officials decided that euthanizing her was the best course of action, The Associated Press reported.

On Friday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posted photos of the dolphin’s stomach contents, showing she had eaten two plastic bags along with a piece of a balloon.

While officials noted the stomach contents were a “significant finding,” they said that it was as of yet unclear what specifically caused the dolphin’s illness and stranding.

FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Stomach contents from a dolphin found stranded at Fort Myers Beach in Florida. She ultimately had to be euthanized.

“There are many additional factors to consider, such as underlying illness, disease and maternal separation, before a final cause of stranding and death for the dolphin can be determined,” the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute wrote, adding that the necropsy’s findings were still being analyzed.

Even so, the post said the presence of the bags and balloon “highlights the need to reduce single use plastic and to not release balloons into the environment.”

FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Another photo showing the dolphin's stomach contents.

Reports of marine mammals found stranded with plastic in their stomachs are becoming alarmingly common.