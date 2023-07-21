53 Somewhat Strange But Delightful Products

Penguin Books

Wreck This Journal, a full color journal with prompts for you to write

Some of the prompts include one to close the journal and scribble on the edges; another to cut out colors from a magazine and tape them all over the page; another is a "Stain Log," which you can use to classify stains in your life, from red wine to nail polishes to food dyes. Basically, if you turn the page in this journal, odds are it's going to look nothing like it originally did by the time you're through.