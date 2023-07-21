53 Somewhat Strange But Delightful Products

Popular items from this list:
A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet
Promising review
: "My whole family is a fan of The Office
, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys.
Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" — R. Funk
A criminally cute teddy bear water bottle
Promising review:
"My daughter uses this as her school water bottle. It’s great because it has a strap and she doesn’t have to squeeze it in her backpack! No leaks. Easy to clean but we only put water in it!" — Sarah Witt
A teensy tissue box home
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lillyhas to say about it
:"I, an adult woman, cannot remember the last time I bought a box of tissues for my home (though I have several purse packs?!). It may have been when I most recently had a sinus infection, which I guess was two-plus years ago. But now that I’m playing house as a grown-ass person in an apartment to myself, I’m trying to be responsible. So obviously buying this whimsical tissue box cover
we’ve featured in a million BuzzFeed shopping posts is peak adulting. Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover!
Now it’s a design element that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."
A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder
Promising review:
"So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong.
I hung it with command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office
." — D. Carter
A pet cloud
Party People
is a UK-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in fun gag gifts and party supplies. Promising review:
"This pet cloud is so full of life and energy! As soon as I opened the box he jumped out and gave me a big hug! Might’ve been high IDK." — Owen
A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick
Promising review:
"I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable.
My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." — MarMarManuelAnother promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
A set of vinyl coasters
Promising review
: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" — johnny williams
Creations Using Vinyl/Etsy
A "Drunkin Grownups" wine glass
Creations Using Vinyl
is a New Jersey-based Etsy shop established in 2017 that specializes in custom accessories and home goods. Promising review:
"I love my wine glass. It was exactly as displayed. I get so many compliments on the glass." — Kathleen
A dimmable sad duck nightlight
Promising review
: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room.
One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy.
It's terrific." — Literated
Wreck This Journal, a full color journal with prompts for you to write
Some of the prompts include one to close the journal and scribble on the edges; another to cut out colors from a magazine and tape them all over the page; another is a "Stain Log," which you can use to classify stains in your life, from red wine to nail polishes to food dyes. Basically, if you turn the page in this journal, odds are it's going to look nothing like it originally did by the time you're through.
A bunch of teensy macaron boxes
Promising review:
"Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them.
Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts
as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy
." — Mary
A set of Globbles
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles
in action. Promising review:
"Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well.
I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." — Amazon Customer
Or a set of Monkey Noodles, a quiet sensory toy
Promising review
: "This is my absolute favorite fidget! I’m an adult with autism and ADHD. I carry one around with me everywhere I go. It definitely assists me in staying calm/still while I’m at work. I’ve recommended it to several friends!" — KaelynnVP
An oh-so-satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle
You can check out a TikTok of the Mystic Maze puzzle
in action (but warning, it will spoil the surprise!). Promising review:
"I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version.
Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" — Nlbrimberry
A mini inflatable tube guy
Promising review:
"OMG! I love this guy! These things large and small will ALWAYS make me laugh.
My husband bought the desk version for me and I can always count on it to make me laugh. My co-workers love it too. People just stop by to turn him on for a quick pick-me-up.
I would recommend getting the AC plug since batteries can run down fast. I think we should create a community of fellow air-dancer-havers and post clips of our little guys dancing to our favorite songs. Anyone in?" — Mark
Coppertone Glow with Shimmer sunscreen spray
Promising review:
"LOVE this. I no longer forget to put on sunscreen as this is part of my new routine. Love the shimmer (much more than anticipated), especially on my arms and legs. Face might be a bit much, but prevents a burn for the win." — Tawny Stammen
A gentle bubbly clay mask
Check out a TikTok of the foaming mask
in action.Promising review:
"I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off.
It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." — L. Shea
A set of whimsical high-gloss taper candles
A spooky skull-shaped ice mold
Pro-tip: these molds also work for making soaps, birthday candles, chocolate, and fondant, covering all your miscellaneous undead needs.Promising review:
"Got these to make ice cubes for a Halloween party. It's very easy to use and easy to clean. The cubes come out perfectly
. I'm probably going to try to use it to make chocolate skulls next." — Amazon Customer
A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy
in action. Promising review:
"Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must get!When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close.
And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the silly poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop?
Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!
" — andrea kelli gorman
“How to Be More Shrek: An Ogre's Guide to Life”
Promising review:
"I got this book as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend. He has slowly started turning green and may have even gained a donkey friend. This book made him more Shrek 💚." — Samantha Martin
A bottle of Witch Piggy Hell Pore Control hyaluronic acid serum
Promising review
: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! Ran out of 'The Ordinary' hyaluronic acid I’ve been using for a year and no stores close sold it so I gave this a try. So glad I did because it’s a thousand times better!!
I put it on first, then moisturizer after I put on my primer and makeup and it looks the best it’s ever looked. My pores were smaller in just three days and my skin so hydrated.
I have combo skin son my 'T' zone gets awfully oily. The fix is to make sure your skin is hydrated. Also the bottle is twice the size of 'The Ordinary'! This does it all!!! So very impressed." — smnthfinch
A lil' reversible octopus plush
Also, these come in a TON of different colors and emotions (from angry to sad to, uh, murderous??), so you're guaranteed to find one to express yourself.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok like everyone else but I quickly realized, when I got one, how helpful this is to my family. Now they don't have to guess when they shouldn't bother me, they'll just KNOW. It's saving lives and it's adorable. The perfect thing. :)" — MCalms
A "Shower Cat" for anyone who sheds in the shower
Shower Cat
is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs. Promising review
: "I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it.
I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick.
I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." — Cari Schwartzkopf
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a DEEPLY beloved, fast-paced card game
Dolphin Hat Games
is a small business that specializes in family-friendly card games.
Okay, so the rules: you divvy up all the cards equally, and then all the players take turns putting down cards that have different illustrations on them, saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza" in order. If the card put on the table matches the word that's being said in that moment, whoever slaps a hand down on the card first gets all the cards under it. You keep playing until someone comes in possession of all the cards (or until you all start craving tacos and pizza so much you drive yourselves to the nearest combination Pizza Hut and Taco Bell). Promising review
: "This game is hysterical! I played with my 7-year-old daughter and my 70-year-old father and we all enjoyed it. I haven't laughed that hard in a long time!" — bobkopolow
A light up rain cloud essential oil diffuser
Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser
in action.Promising review:
"I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops.
If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days, even with it running daily
. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." — Violet
A pair of glowing light saber chopsticks
As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat.
Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor,
so you can either make them match or have a red and blue one together and bring balance to the Force.Promising review:
"The chopsticks are very durable, and the glow is bright. They're a bit bigger that I expected — but very pleased nonetheless with the product because it serves the purpose and is entertaining for kids, right up to adult Star Wars
nerds. It also made the perfect gift for my fellow Star Wars
nerds. I've been too busy playing with them rather than using them to eat food — but hopefully that will eventually happen before the batteries need changing." — Anthony
A shaker of edible cocktail glitter
Bakel
is a small business established in 2016 that specializes in edible glitters for food and drink. Promising review:
"Don’t think any further and just buy it. This was so cool and everyone loved it! I got the clear one because it will go with any drink. I will be the one to put this in all my friends drinks. Also had no taste so it was just the look. Sooooooo cool!" — gigi
An adorable little puppy doorstop
Promising review
: "This has been in use at our house for about a year now. VERY VERY sturdy. We are truly impressed. Thought we would get maybe six months before it cracked. NOPE. Still looks new." — T.J. Dukie
A cherry toilet brush
Check out a TikTok of the cherry toilet brush
in action.Promising review:
"This toilet brush makes me want to clean my toilet. It is so cute, exactly what I wanted, and works perfectly!
! Fits nicely into my bathroom decor. It was delivered in perfect condition and I've used it three times now. If you're thinking about buying this...do it!" — Michelle Maroon
A moody hand jewelry display
Promising review:
"It’s sturdy, it’s cute, and it’s the size of a small hand, so it's great for rings and bracelets. Wish I could find something similarly cool and stylish for holding my necklaces and earrings but I’m happy with how this looks and how it’s working. It looks exactly like the picture and it’s solid throughout, so no tipping or anything. I’m very happy with it!" — Indy Prince
A "Gracula" garlic crusher
Promising review:
"I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds.
It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!
" — Barbie
A succulent toothpick/cotton swab holder
Promising review:
"Did I absolutely need this? No. Does it make me ridiculously happy? Yes! It's so cute. You can remove a layer or two of the 'leaves' to make more room.
I have two-thirds on right now to hold cotton swabs. Brings a smile to my face every time I stand at my sink." — amester26
A chic coffee cup holder
VIS Paradise Goods
is a Florida-based Etsy stop established in 2021 that specializes in personalized and sustainable goods. Promising review
: "This is perfect! I constantly have my hands full and now I can comfortably carry my coffee with me everywhere I go. I will be purchasing more!" — Erin
Psst — I own one of these myself and love it for the convenience of texting on the go! These even have a holder for a straw if you happen to get iced coffee or bubble tea
and don't want to stick the straw into the drink just yet. I've found this to be very sturdy and easy to use, plus they're a fun conversation starter — people always want to know where I got it!
A set of succulent fridge magnets
Promising review
: "What fun! Very well made and super cute. We were delighted just unpacking them. Every one is different!" — Alyssa widmark
A dainty bird-shaped lemon juicer
Promising review:
"This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." — Dian Marchese
A three-tiered ring floor lamp
Brightech
is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting. Promising review
: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness
. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." — Carmelita Joy
An acrylic lipstick handbag
Promising review:
"This bag is beautiful in person. Buy this. The quality is great for the price. I was worried the closure would be fickle, but it is very sturdy. Can't wait to wear." — Amazon Customer
A mini ceramic bathtub (with drainage!) you can use as a soap holder
Check out a TikTok of the mini ceramic bathtub
in action. Promising review:
"I ordered two of these. One I used as a regular soap dish in my tub
. It has holes for drainage which is a plus. I also used it as a cute plant decanter. I placed some succulents in it and voila ... the cutest planter for my bathroom.
" — Diane Sheehan
A vintage-style orange juice carton vase
Check out a TikTok of the orange juice vase
in action. Ban.do
is a US-based small business that specializes in quirky accessories, home products, and stationery. Promising review:
"I couldn't resist this silly vase! It's just as cute as expected in person. I have no complaints at all. Very happy with my purchase." — Kaylah
An adorable mushroom cup/tea infuser
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom cup
in action. Promising review
: "It's so cute. It gives me so much serotonin drinking from it and having it on my desk.
I'm always craving any sort of liquid so I do drink it pretty fast, but I just keep a refill close. The cup makes it worth the trip to refill." — PoisonedTendrils
A pound of cereal marshmallows
Medley Hills Farm
is an Ohio-based, family-owned small business that specializes in unique candies, snacks, and baking supplies. Promising review:
"Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head.
The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious
. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." — Amazon Customer
A cleverly-designed banana slicer
Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy it and could I live without? Yes. But now I don’t have to slice my bananas every day. This does wonders for my OCD too!" — Paige
Miami Design District/Etsy
A pink cowboy hat disco ball car accessory
Psst — these also make great ornaments during the holidays! Miami Design District
is a Florida-based Etsy shop that specializes in handmade car accessories. Promising review:
"Legit the cutest thing i have ever bought. Looks just like the pic and the packaging was adorable! Legit in love." — Avery Forbes
A tulip tea infuser worth investing in
Promising review:
"Large base to put your tea leaves… And leaves do not escape through sides. Plus that it’s adorable! What else do you want?!?! 😂" — deborah
A lil' mushroom fridge deodorizer
Promising review
: "He can go anywhere in your fridge, a true icon. Easy to clean, but would recommend a funnel for filling. He makes me happy when I go into the fridge. He is the snack guardian and I love him." — Gabba
A charming glasses display stand
Promising review:
"I usually store my glasses in their case. I don't know why that's such a hassle, but I like to be able to just reach for them. But they are also unsafe when they are just sitting on my desk. This little koala solves my problem!
He holds my glasses securely and does it in the cutest way possible. Now I can sit at my desk, grab my glasses, and get to work with a smile on my face. And at the end of the day, I just leave them with my koala for safe keeping. Seriously, just get one. I haven't lost my glasses once since I got this.
" — Bianca
An everything bagel mug
Promising review
: "Adorable. Washing seems difficult but I couldn’t help it! Super cute and high quality." — xoabm5
A set of cat and mouse hooks
Check them out on TikTok of the cat and mouse hooks
in action. Promising reviews
: "These are so cute and easy to install. My husband always forgets to put his keys away so I got these to try to condition him into hanging them up. Now he has a little friend say hello when he gets home." — leaaffy
A set of giant fruit-shaped sponges
Promising review
: "I wanted nice sponges that could be used in a guest suite. Most people stay a week at the most, so I was not as concerned about durability as visual appeal. These sponges fit the bill perfectly.
They are relatively sturdy, enough so that I typically use the sponge, after my guest leaves, to clean up the suite, and it holds up to that and then some. They are unique and cute, so they kick up the suite experience a notch.
They are individually wrapped, so my guest knows that they are not getting a sponge someone else has used. And they don't have a rough scrubbing side, so I don't worry that my pans/pots will get scratched up
." — Mad Hen
A shaker of salt and vinegar seasoning
Promising review:
"Always loved salt and vinegar and this is a great way I can satisfy a craving without necessarily having to buy a pricey bag of chips. Another reviewer said that this particular product was pretty tangy and not sweet like some other brands —
I can’t speak to other products, but this stuff is definitely tangy and doesn’t really have any sweetness to it. The consistency is almost like powdered sugar, which is great because it sticks to almost anything. The flavor reminds me almost exactly of Lay’s S&V chips
— it’s more of a white vinegar than a malt vinegar (more like Kettle brand or British S&V chips). Def will buy this again." — WJ