A “Stranger Things” animated series is coming to Netflix — and it will have an epic “Saturday morning cartoon” feel, according to the show’s creators.

The streamer on Monday announced the untitled series, which will be set within the “Stranger Things” universe created by the Duffer Brothers.

Netflix didn’t share much about the show and didn’t reveal any plot details. But “Stranger Things” fans couldn’t hold back their excitement on Twitter:

I am so excited for the animated version of Stranger Things — David Lepp (@lepp_david) April 10, 2023

Wait they're having a animated spin off series of Stranger Things??? I'm totally down for that 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — ♉𝑩𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒕𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝑨𝒍𝒊𝒂 ♉ (@YoursTruly_Brit) April 10, 2023

Stranger things is dropping an animated spinoff series !! OUUU 💛💛💛 @Stranger_Things — IG @ticcaxo 🤭 (@MeeksDaughterXO) April 11, 2023

Set to be developed by Eric Robles (“Fanboy & Chum Chum”) and Flying Bark Productions (“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”), the animated series based on the live-action sci-fi show has yet to secure a release date.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” the Duffer Brothers said in a statement.

A ‘STRANGER THINGS’ animated series is officially in the works.



More Spin Offs coming in the future. pic.twitter.com/z7i8ZEWnZF — Stranger News (@StrangerNews11) April 10, 2023

“We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with ― the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you,” they added.

Last summer, Netflix announced the sibling creators of “Stranger Things”— Matt and Ross Duffer — had launched Upside Down Pictures.

The animated series isn’t the only project in development with the duo’s production company as they continue to sketch out the future of the “Stranger Things” universe.

The Duffer Brothers have formed Upside Down Pictures, a new production company through which they will develop film and television projects as part of their overall deal with Netflix.



Here’s a sneak peek at a few of the projects that are currently IN DEVELOPMENT: — Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2022

The fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” is expected in 2024, with filming beginning this summer.

Back in July, Netflix also announced plans for an untitled live-action spinoff series and a London stage show, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” slated to debut later this year.

The Duffers teased to Variety last June that the live-action spinoff will be developed “in parallel” with Season 5.

Set in the ’80s, “Stranger Things” follows a group of young friends who witness supernatural events in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The massively successful show originally premiered in 2016 and stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Noah Schnapp, among others.