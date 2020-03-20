'Stranger Things' Carpool Karaoke Is Here For Your Coronavirus Escape

“Carpool Karaoke” with the “Stranger Things” cast has arrived to take you away from the coronavirus crisis ― for just a few minutes anyway.

The trailer features Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max) and Finn Wolfhard (Mike) on a commute back in time musically.

They sing along to Steve Nicks’ “Stand Back” and Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” and put on mind-reading helmets. They try summer jobs.

The fourth season premiere for Netflix’s popular horror/sci-fi series has not been set, but this ride will make fans even more eager for it.

Incidentally, the segment was shot last summer. It was a less perilous time.

The full episode is available on Apple TV.