This Fan-Favorite 'Stranger Things' Character Was Supposed To Die In Season 4

“Stranger Things” fans had to deal with the loss of a beloved new character in the final episode of the show’s fourth season. But in the original script, another beloved newcomer was also slated to die, show creators Matt and Ross Duffer told Collider.

Caution: “Stranger Things 4” spoilers ahead.

“I think there was a version where Dimitri (a.k.a. Enzo), didn’t make it,” Matt Duffer told the website, referring to the Russian prison guard. “Then he ended up making it. But that’s [the most] radical of a departure from the original idea versus what we ended up with.”

In season four, Dmitri Antonov (Tom Wlaschiha) made a deal with Jim Hopper (David Harbour) to help him escape. However, they were both betrayed by another new character, Yuri Ismaylov (Nikola Djuricko).

Dmitri and Yuri ― despite his treachery ― quickly became fan favorites. Horror master Stephen King, whose work inspired elements of the Netflix series, even said he would like to see a spinoff built around Yuri:

STRANGER THINGS: I love that slimy, slinky Russian guy, Yuri. He deserves his own show. Like BARRY, only Russian. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 4, 2022

Although Dmitri and Yuri ― who ultimately rescued those he had betrayed ― survived, the show was less kind to another newcomer.