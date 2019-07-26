'Stranger Things' Creators Reveal Show's Major Movie References

Fans of “ Stranger Things ” can be forgiven for thinking there’s a familiar feel to certain elements of Netflix ’s hit sci-fi series.

In a new video for Wired magazine, the show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer reveal about 80% of the main movie references they allude to in the first three seasons of the show ― from “Ghostbusters” and “Gremlins” to “Alien,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Jaws.”