'Stranger Things' Fans In Mourning For Joe Keery's Hair

“Stranger Things” fans are taking a moment to grieve the tragic loss of Steve Harrington’s famed luscious locks.
Actor Joe Keery, who plays Harrington on the Netflix series, has traded his much-adored ’80s haircut for... a bowl cut. He debuted the drastic change of ’do at a Chanel event in Los Angeles on Thursday night, much to the despair of fans, who took to Twitter to provide each other with support during this trying time.
Some speculated that Keery may have cut his hair for a role while others suggested it was a clue about how the next season of “Stranger Things” might play out:
Keery’s most recent role is the action-comedy “Free Guy,” alongside Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi. The film is due to premiere next July.
Netflix has yet to announce a fourth season of “Stranger Things,” however, producer Shawn Levy has confirmed work on new episodes is underway.