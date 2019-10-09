HuffPost Finds

The Best 'Stranger Things' Halloween Costume Ideas, From Scoops Ahoy To Demodogs

Plus, the couples costume you never knew you needed.

There are a lot of "Stranger Things" costumes out there this Halloween. 

Steve’s Scoops Ahoy uniform, Billy’s Hawkins lifeguard tank and Eleven’s geometric outfit are just a few of the “Stranger Things” Halloween costumes you can expect to see this year.

The characters’ memorable looks (Eleven and her Eggos, Dustin and his hat, Joyce and her string lights) have made the nostalgia-inspired spooky series solid Halloween costume inspo for the last few years. So we weren’t too surprised when the trend-spotting experts at Pinterest said that some of the top-searched Halloween costumes for 2019 were related to the show. (You can browse our full guide to Halloween costume trends for 2019 here.)

Whether you’re going out with several friends who want a group “Stranger Things” costume idea or you’d prefer to make your debut as Steve Harrington in his Scoops Ahoy uniform, there are plenty of “Stranger Things” Halloween costume ideas out there for you. For the couple with a good sense of humor, we also found a “Stranger Things” couples costume that’ll make a splash: lifeguard Billy and poolside Mrs. Wheeler. Even your pup can get in on the action in a Demodog Halloween costume for dogs.

Below, we’ve rounded up “Stranger Things” Halloween costumes for all of your favorite characters, including a few ways you can DIY “Stranger Things” costumes on your own. Take a look:

Stranger Things Adult Steve Scoops Ahoy Costume
Spirit Halloween
Find it for $50 on Spirit Halloween .
Stranger Things Adult Eleven '80s Geometric Romper Outfit
Spirit Halloween
Find it for $40 on Spirit Halloween.
Stranger Things Hawkins Pool Billy Lifeguard Tank Shirt
Etsy
Find it for $25 on Etsy.
Stranger Things Adult Eleven Costume
Spirit Halloween
Find it for $50 on Spirit Halloween.
Embroidered Jim Hopper Stranger Things Badge
Etsy
Find it for $3 on Etsy.
Stranger Things Season 3 Nancy Wheeler Dress Costume
Amazon
Find it for $32 on Amazon.
Stranger Things Camp Know Where T-Shirt
Spirit Halloween
Find it for $20 on Spirit Halloween.
Robin Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy T-Shirt
Etsy
Find it for $20 on Etsy.
Stranger Things 3 Eleven Yellow And Black Geometric Battle Costume
Amazon
Find it for $34 on Amazon.
Hawkins Middle School A.V. Club T-Shirt
Amazon
Find it for $15 on Amazon.
Stranger Things Mrs. Wheeler Two-Tone One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Find it for $15 on Amazon.
Stranger Things Season 3 Demogorgon Mask
AmazonT
Find it for $20 on Amazon.
Rubie's Stranger Things Eleven's Long Sleeve Dress Adult Costume
Amazon
Find it for $31 on Amazon.
Jim Hopper Police Shirt Costume
Amazon
Find it for $20 on Amazon.
Dustin's Hat Stranger Things
Amazon
Find it for $7 on Amazon.
Steve Harrington Brown Wig
Amazon
Find it for $19 on Amazon.
Stranger Things Adult Robin Scoops Ahoy Costume
Spirit Halloween
Find it for $50 on Spirit Halloween.
Eleven Stranger Things Wig Season 1
Amazon
Find it for $11 on Amazon.
Stranger Things Dustin Camp Know Where Baseball Hat
Amazon
Find it for $15 on Amazon.
Rubie's Stranger Things Adult Demogorgon Costume
Amazon
Find it for $70 on Amazon.
