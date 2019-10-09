HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost There are a lot of "Stranger Things" costumes out there this Halloween.

The characters’ memorable looks (Eleven and her Eggos, Dustin and his hat, Joyce and her string lights) have made the nostalgia-inspired spooky series solid Halloween costume inspo for the last few years. So we weren’t too surprised when the trend-spotting experts at Pinterest said that some of the top-searched Halloween costumes for 2019 were related to the show. (You can browse our full guide to Halloween costume trends for 2019 here.)

Whether you’re going out with several friends who want a group “Stranger Things” costume idea or you’d prefer to make your debut as Steve Harrington in his Scoops Ahoy uniform, there are plenty of “Stranger Things” Halloween costume ideas out there for you. For the couple with a good sense of humor, we also found a “Stranger Things” couples costume that’ll make a splash: lifeguard Billy and poolside Mrs. Wheeler. Even your pup can get in on the action in a Demodog Halloween costume for dogs.

Below, we’ve rounded up “Stranger Things” Halloween costumes for all of your favorite characters, including a few ways you can DIY “Stranger Things” costumes on your own. Take a look: