In a new Season 4 promo for “Stranger Things,” Netflix is Russian to get some news out.
Hop is alive! And he’s looking very Mr. Clean.
Season 3 of the hit series ended with Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) missing and presumed dead after Joyce (Winona Ryder) and all the “Stranger” kids helped stop the Mind Flayer and the Russians’ secret operation at the Starcourt Mall. (Yeah, the third season had a lot going on.)
Though Hopper was gone, he wasn’t forgotten, and fan theories went wild claiming he was the mysterious “American” being held by the Russians at the end of the season.
The promo and a message from show creators The Duffer Brothers confirm that:
We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway ― and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our “American”; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human...and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything….Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime ― pray for the American.
From Russia with love,
The Duffer Brothers
The news made plenty of fans on Twitter emotional.
What exactly “connects everything” remains to be seen. But for now, Hopper is alive! Feel free to do your happy dance.