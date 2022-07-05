“Stranger Things 4” Volume 2 has given fans more than its share of quotable moments, but not all of them were in the script.
Caution: Spoilers ahead!
The official Twitter feed for the Netflix show’s writers’ room shared three moments from the season’s final episode that were improvised by the cast.
THE KISS
The kiss between Joyce and Hopper wasn’t in the script. It was something Winona Ryder and David Harbour came up with on the set:
HELP!
Lucas’ plea to his sister during one of the show’s most emotional moments was a touch added by Caleb McLaughlin:
DYING DECLARATION
And in another heartbreaker of a scene, Eddie’s dying words to Dustin were improvised by Joseph Quinn:
“Stranger Things 4” Volume 1 set a record when it premiered in late May with 7.2 billion viewing minutes for the week of May 30-June 5, according to Nielsen.
There are no numbers yet for the second volume, which was released late last week. But its debut was enough to cause Netflix to crash.