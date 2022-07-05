“Stranger Things 4” Volume 2 has given fans more than its share of quotable moments, but not all of them were in the script.

Caution: Spoilers ahead!

The official Twitter feed for the Netflix show’s writers’ room shared three moments from the season’s final episode that were improvised by the cast.

THE KISS

The kiss between Joyce and Hopper wasn’t in the script. It was something Winona Ryder and David Harbour came up with on the set:

This kiss wasn’t scripted, Winona and David added it on the day of filming pic.twitter.com/9vSWwYliWU — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 2, 2022

HELP!

Lucas’ plea to his sister during one of the show’s most emotional moments was a touch added by Caleb McLaughlin:

“Erica, help” was improvised by Caleb. pic.twitter.com/9g5etO5VAz — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 2, 2022

DYING DECLARATION

And in another heartbreaker of a scene, Eddie’s dying words to Dustin were improvised by Joseph Quinn:

“I love you, man” was improvised by Joe pic.twitter.com/z5gYyl18KF — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 2, 2022

“Stranger Things 4” Volume 1 set a record when it premiered in late May with 7.2 billion viewing minutes for the week of May 30-June 5, according to Nielsen.