'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Attends First Pride

Splash By Shutterstock
Noah Schnapp attended his first Pride weekend after he publicly came out as gay in January of this year.
At the time, Noah had also shared the sweet way his family and friends reacted to him coming out.
And Noah's parents, Karine and Mitchell, as well as his friends were right there beside him at his first Pride!
Splash by Shutterstock
Advertisement
Karine Schnapp / Instagram / Via Instagram: @karine.schnapp
The group took a family selfie.
Splash by Shutterstock
So happy for you, Noah!