'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Attends First Pride

The star celebrated alongside his parents and friends.
Noah Schnapp attended his first Pride weekend after he publicly came out as gay in January of this year.
Back in January, Noah shared a TikTok with the caption, "I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought," referring to his "Stranger Things" character. Noah had previously confirmed that Will was gay and in love with Mike during Season 4 of the hit Netflix show.
At the time, Noah had also shared the sweet way his family and friends reacted to him coming out.
And Noah's parents, Karine and Mitchell, as well as his friends were right there beside him at his first Pride!
The group took a family selfie.
So happy for you, Noah!
