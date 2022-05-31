“Stranger Things” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
The fourth season of the sci-fi series premiered on May 27, so seven new ’80s nostalgia-filled episodes are now available to stream. The final two episodes of the season will debut on July 1.
Second in the ranking is “The Lincoln Lawyer,” a legal drama based on Michael Connelly’s hit series of books. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars as a defense attorney who works from the back of a Lincoln Town Car driven by a chauffeur.
Beyond the top two, a number of reality shows are in the ranking, including the competition series “The Circle,” which had its Season 4 premiere earlier this month. There’s also “Love on the Spectrum U.S.” ― an American version of the Australian show by the same name ― which follows people on the autism spectrum and their experiences with dating.
Another new release that’s trending is the “Wrong Side of the Tracks,” a Spanish thriller about a war veteran who takes matters into his own hands after his granddaughter falls victim to a group of drug dealers.
Read on for the full top 10 list.