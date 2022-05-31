Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Stranger Things'

A legal drama and Spanish thriller are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Stranger Things” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The fourth season of the sci-fi series premiered on May 27, so seven new ’80s nostalgia-filled episodes are now available to stream. The final two episodes of the season will debut on July 1.

Second in the ranking is “The Lincoln Lawyer,” a legal drama based on Michael Connelly’s hit series of books. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars as a defense attorney who works from the back of a Lincoln Town Car driven by a chauffeur.

"Stranger Things" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Stranger Things" on Netflix.

Beyond the top two, a number of reality shows are in the ranking, including the competition series “The Circle,” which had its Season 4 premiere earlier this month. There’s also “Love on the Spectrum U.S.” ― an American version of the Australian show by the same name ― which follows people on the autism spectrum and their experiences with dating.

Another new release that’s trending is the “Wrong Side of the Tracks,” a Spanish thriller about a war veteran who takes matters into his own hands after his granddaughter falls victim to a group of drug dealers.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Who Killed Sara?” (Netflix)

9. “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” (Netflix)

8. “CoComelon”

7. “Love on the Spectrum U.S.” (Netflix)

6. “The Circle: A Social Media Competition” (Netflix)

5. “The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib” (Netflix)

4. “Ozark” (Netflix)

3. “Wrong Side of the Tracks” (Netflix)

2. “The Lincoln Lawyer” (Netflix)

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Stranger Things

