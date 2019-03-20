The Intense 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Trailer Is Sparking Fireworks On Twitter

Netflix dropped the official trailer for the third season of “Stranger Things” on Wednesday, and fans of the show are already celebrating its summer return.

The trailer offers a first look at what the young crew, including Eleven, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Max and Will, have been up to since audiences last watched their adventures in season 2. The new season is slated for release on July 4.

“One summer can change everything,” the Netflix description for the season reads.

The new season of Matt and Ross Duffer’s sci-fi hit takes place in 1985, with returning cast members including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Winona Ryder.

People on social media are aflutter at the new footage:

Can ... can we have a full season of just these two @netflix #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/L0rFdyb3wI — Musal (@FoniLunbo) March 20, 2019

Oh, I am FEELIN that shirt, my dude. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/NyL3yWhxMs — A Jason Tabrys (@jtabrys) March 20, 2019

OK so I'm ridiculously hyped for Stranger Things 3 in all regards, but above all I want all of Eleven's outfits. pic.twitter.com/vWhWF6qG6i — bigmouse strikes again 🏚🐁 (@heather_mousie) March 20, 2019

Check out photos from season 3 below:

