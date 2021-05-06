'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser Offers Glimpse At Eleven's Dark Backstory

Audiences got an advance look at Season 4 of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” this week with the release of a chilling new teaser.

The clip, unveiled Thursday, is set in the Hawkins National Laboratory and appears to delve into the dark backstory of Millie Bobby Brown’s character Eleven. It also teases the return of Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), believed to have been killed off in Season 1.

“Today, I have something very special planned for you,” he tells a group of identically dressed children as they play games in an eerie, rainbow-striped room.

Filming on the new season of the science-fiction/horror series was delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a release date has not yet been announced. Press notes from Netflix indicate only that the show is “currently in production.”

Catch the Season 4 teaser for “Stranger Things” below.

Expectations for Season 4 are, by all accounts, higher than ever. In 2019, the third season set a viewing record as Netflix’s most-watched series to date. It’s since been surpassed by “The Witcher” and “Bridgerton.”

In February of last year, “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer assured fans that the show’s fourth season would be its “biggest and most frightening” to date. They also confirmed the return of David Harbour’s Jim Hopper, whose fate looked uncertain at the conclusion of Season 3, in a previously released teaser.

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on ‘Stranger Things 4’ is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper,” the Duffer Brothers said in a statement at the time. “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human … and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything…”

Netflix Millie Bobby Brown (left) and David Harbour in Season 3 of "Stranger Things."

Harbour echoed those sentiments in a December interview with People, noting that watching many of the show’s young stars grow and mature over the years has been “very moving, especially when you play a character like my character.”

“The world affects us, the world changes us,” he said at the time. “We grow, we develop and those beautiful eyes of a child sort of become something different as we age. So it’s very moving just to watch them grow up and especially to be like an avuncular father figure on the show and be so protective of those kids.”