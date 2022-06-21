‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Volume 2 Trailer Is Out, And Plays With Fan Theory

Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in “Stranger Things” Season 4. Netflix

The trailer for “Stranger Things” Season 4, Volume 2 is flaying fans’ minds.

Warning: spoilers for Season 4 of “Stranger Things” below.

Netflix released a trailer on Tuesday for the final two episodes of the season for its sci-fi smash hit, and the next installment looks pretty bleak. But on the bright side, it also features an Upside Down guitar solo, a little love for poor Will and even more Kate Bush.

The trailer also seems to play with a fan theory that someone’s going to die.

Many believe it’s going to be fan-favorite Steve (Joe Keery), thanks to Robin (Maya Hawke) telling him, “It might not work out for us this time,” in the trailer. With that, plus the many screenshots of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) screaming, people are preparing themselves for the loss of the former shotgunning jerk turned lovable babysitter.

But if being too liked on this show has proven to be a recipe for swift demise (R.I.P. Barb, Bob and Chrissy), then newcomer Eddie (Joseph Quinn) could also be the one to die.

Or perhaps no one dies, and Erica (Priah Ferguson) could just obliterate the whole Upside Down with a side eye.