First Episode Of Final 'Stranger Things' Season Gets A Cryptic Title

The fourth installment of “Stranger Things” became one of the most watched television seasons Netflix ever released. Fans clamoring for the fifth and final season were finally thrown a bone on Sunday when the title for the hotly anticipated premiere episode was revealed online.

“Season 5. chapter one. the crawl,” the show’s official account tweeted, along with a photo of the script’s title page. “Happy stranger things day.”

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer are listed as the writers on the premiere, in keeping with prior seasons, according to Collider.

Warning: Spoilers for “Stranger Things” below!

Fans of the show will recall Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) vanquishing Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) during an explosive face-to-face in Season 4’s finale. Her friend Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) died a hero, while Max Mayfield’s (Sadie Sink) fate remains unknown.

While the episode left the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in rubble after a triumphant fight against creatures from the Upside Down dimension, it also saw Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) confirm that he was still connected to its reigning demon Vecna, according to E! News.

While Sunday’s tweet revealed very little about what’s next, “the crawl” might refer to a scenario from Dungeons & Dragons — a favorite game of the show’s protagonists — in which players have to navigate difficult mazes and dangerous traps.

Fans certainly had a torrent of questions for the Duffer brothers. Does Hawkins have a fighting chance? Will Max be saved? Is Eddie truly dead? While only those close to the show know the answers, Twitter users certainly had some theories.

EDDIE CRAWLING OUT OF THE UPSIDE DOWN????? I KNEW IT — nyc.jakeee (@nycjakee) November 7, 2022

can i crawl into the writer's room for more spoilers — 𓆩☆𓆪 (@cIeradins) November 7, 2022

MAX IS ALIVE — Stranger Things Brasil (@strangertbr) November 7, 2022

PLS WE NEED IT…. pic.twitter.com/mf3NnTSSUk — ًbrie MILEVEN DAY (@paladinsgf) November 7, 2022