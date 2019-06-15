‘Stranger Things’ Stars Sum Up Third Season With A Single Cryptic Word

The stars of “Stranger Things” have hinted at what fans should expect when the hit sci-fi series returns to Netflix on July 4.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink on Friday each told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon a word they believed best summed up the next installment of the show.

Their cryptic terms ranged from “classic” to “spreading” and “fun” to “bigger.”

The cast also dished on what it was like filming in an operational mall and taught Fallon their “Chicken Noodle Soup” song.

The trailer for the third season dropped in March and prompted plenty of reaction on social media.

Check out the Fallon interview above and the trailer here: