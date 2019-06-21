'Stranger Things' Trailer Unleashes Plot Turn That We Can't Handle

Like your summers scary?

The third season of “Stranger Things” has you covered ― if its latest trailer is any indication.

The hit Netflix horror series dropped the preview Thursday, suggesting that when Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) closed the gate to the Upside Down last season, it didn’t quite take.

“You let us in and now you are going to have to let us stay,” a creepy voice intones.

Among the “us” is apparently one imposing monster that leaves the petrified gang hiding at the end of the clip.

“Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves,” Netflix wrote of the upcoming season, per Variety. “Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”

“Stranger Things” premieres on July 4. We’ll just wait for the end of summer to open our eyes again.

Check out the trailer above.